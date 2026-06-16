Ugg Brand Owner Deckers Outdoor Corp. Loses Patent Case Against Quince

After a four-day trial, a federal jury invalidated the design patent Deckers Outdoor Corp. had for its Ugg Ultra Mini Boot, giving Quince the win.

A look at the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot that was at the heart of the patent dispute filed by Deckers Outdoor Corp. against Quince.

Outdoor Corp. and the popular direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand Quince didn’t quite resolve the ongoing saga over “dupe culture. ”Classic Ultra Mini Boot, meaning that it essentially copied the Ugg design. But the jury also found that the design patent was invalid, paving the way for a Quince win.

Essentially, the “split decision” wasn’t a complete win for Quince, but the verdict meant Quince “avoided a jury finding of liability an award of damages,” according to Ben Katzenellenbogen, chair of Knobbe Martens’ design patent litigation practice. The attorney further noted: “Quince is also likely to view the finding of invalidity as supporting its antitrust arguments that Deckers is improperly using litigation and invalid intellectual property rights to protect its market share.

”against Deckers for using template lawsuits as a move to assert exclusive rights over what the former called basic and unprotectable product features that include suede exteriors, shearling linings, rounded toes and thick soles.in 2023 alleging infringement of three Ugg shoes based on trade dress and one patent claim. The trade dress claims were later dismissed, leaving just the patent claim for the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini boot. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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