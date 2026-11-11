Ugarte Leads Mazariegos by 156 Votes in Los Angeles City Council District 9 Race

Jose Ugarte holds a narrowing 156-vote lead over Estuardo Mazariegos in the too-close-to-call District 9 race, with 37,500 ballots still left to count.

Estuardo Mazariegos continued to narrow the gap with Jose Ugarte in the too-close-to-call race for the Los Angeles City Council District 9 seat, which covers parts of South Los Angeles. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Ugarte had received 19,200 votes, or 50.20%, while Mazariegos had 19,044 votes, or 49.8%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office. Ugarte's lead stood at 156 votes in the latest tally.

The race has tightened steadily over the past several days. Ugarte led by 286 votes on Monday afternoon, 1,271 votes on Friday morning and 1,672 votes on Thursday morning. His share of the vote has slipped from about 57% on election night to 51.03% by Friday night.

Also read Election update: LA City Council’s District 9 races continues to tighten

District 9 Vote Count and Ballot Processing Details

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reported that its Tuesday update added 22,866 ballots to the count. The office said the countywide total now stands at 3,155,478 ballots, representing 53.02% voter turnout.

Election officials still have 37,500 ballots to process and count. That figure includes 17,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 15,500 conditional voter registration ballots and 5,000 provisional ballots, all of which could shift the margin before the race is finalized.

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Officials are continuing to count vote-by-mail, provisional and conditional voter registration ballots. Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they arrive by Nov. 10, meaning the District 9 result remains open.

Campaign Fraud Allegations and Registrar Response

Mazariegos' campaign staff said it contacted the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder on Nov. 8 with what it described as evidence of illegal ballot harvesting, voter intimidation and fraud in the District 9 race. The campaign has not had those claims verified by election authorities.

Mike Sanchez, a spokesperson for the registrar's office, confirmed in an email on Tuesday that the office forwarded the campaign's news release to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review. Sanchez did not confirm the allegations themselves.

Sanchez also noted that California law allows voters to authorize another person to return their completed mail ballots. He added that ballots cannot be disqualified solely because the person returning them did not provide their name or signature on the envelope.

District 3 Race and Barri Worth Girvan Lead

Barri Worth Girvan has built a growing lead in the District 3 race for the western San Fernando Valley, after declaring victory on Friday. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, she had received 36,219 votes, or 51.74%, compared with 33,781 votes, or 48.26%, for Gaspar.

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Worth Girvan is a longtime public-sector employee who previously served as community affairs director for county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. Gaspar is a businessman and former insurance company owner. The two are competing to succeed termed-out Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

Worth Girvan said she plans to focus on affordable housing, public safety, homelessness and improving city services. She also promised greater transparency and accountability in how public money is spent, and said Los Angeles residents deserve more competence and ethical leadership at City Hall.

Candidate Platforms and Next Steps in District 9

Both District 9 candidates are Latino immigrants who came to the United States as children and have backgrounds in community organizing. Ugarte finished first in the June primary with about 39% of the vote, followed by Mazariegos with about 26%. The two advanced from a field of six candidates.

The district includes neighborhoods surrounding Exposition Park, South Park and Historic South Central. Residents there have raised concerns about illegal dumping, homelessness, deteriorating infrastructure, housing affordability and public safety. The district has been represented by Black council members since 1963, but it is now nearly 80% Latino.

The final result will depend on the remaining 37,500 ballots and on the district attorney's review of the campaign's allegations. The registrar's office has not announced a date for certifying the District 9 outcome.