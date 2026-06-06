Uganda's Ebola Border Closure Disrupts Trade, Sparks Economic Hardship at Mpondwe Crossing

Uganda's decision to close the Mpondwe border crossing with Congo to curb Ebola spread has halted cargo movement, causing trucks to queue for miles and perishable goods to spoil. Traders and local workers protest the economic impact, while health officials defend the measures as vital for containment. The outbreak has already crossed into Uganda with 15 confirmed cases, heightening regional fears.

Uganda has implemented strict border controls at the Mpondwe crossing with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to prevent the spread of Ebola , causing significant disruption to trade and local economies.

The closure, which blocks cargo trucks and informal crossers, has led to massive queues of trucks waiting to pass, risking perishable goods like fish and plantains. Traders and workers express frustration, noting that the affected Congolese provinces are not the current Ebola epicenter and that perishable goods are spoiling, causing financial losses. Health officials defend the measures as necessary to reduce mobility and contagion risk, despite WHO discouragement of border closures.

Uganda has confirmed 15 Ebola cases linked to the outbreak in Congo, raising regional public health concerns





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Ebola Uganda DRC Border Closure Trade Disruption Mpondwe Public Health Cargo Trucks Economic Impact

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