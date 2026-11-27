Uganda begins Africa's first clinical trial for an mRNA vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo Ebola strain, aiming to protect vulnerable children amid the DRC outbreak.

Uganda has officially initiated the first clinical trial in Africa for an experimental messenger RNA vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. The Uganda Virus Research Institute announced on Friday that the Phase I study is being conducted in collaboration with US-based Moderna. This landmark trial aims to evaluate the safety and immune response of the investigational vaccine in a cohort of 224 healthy volunteers ranging in age from one to 65.

Uganda And Moderna Lead Bundibugyo Vaccine Trial

The Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed that this initiative represents the first time the specific mRNA vaccine has been tested in children as young as one year old. This inclusion addresses a critical gap in previous trials, which typically exclude pediatric populations despite their vulnerability. The trial serves as the second major human study for the vaccine, following an initial phase in Canada in August that enrolled adults aged 18 to 65. The Ugandan study expands the demographic reach, testing the shots in a broader age range that includes infants and children.

Also read Ebola outbreak in Congo reaches 12,000 cases as violence forces some responders to evacuate

Children Face Highest Risk In Bundibugyo Outbreak

Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, highlighted the urgency of including children in these safety assessments. The Coalition is helping to fund the vaccine development process. Hatchett noted that children are often among those hardest hit when Ebola strikes, yet they are too often the last to benefit from new medical interventions. The Bundibugyo strain is less common than other Ebola variants, but it has proven devastating in recent outbreaks. No vaccines or specific treatments currently exist for this particular strain.

DRC Outbreak Drives Urgent Global Health Response

The drive to accelerate vaccine availability comes as the Democratic Republic of the Congo faces the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak in May, and it has since caused more than 11,000 cases and more than 5,700 confirmed deaths. The surge in infections has prompted immediate action in the region. Two experimental vaccines are scheduled to begin testing on Monday in the outbreak's epicentre in eastern DRC. These studies will focus on contacts of cases and people at high risk of infection.

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Parallel Trials And Cross-Protection Research Expand Options

Moderna's investigational vaccine is one of two key candidates entering the testing phase in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The other experimental vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India. Additionally, scientists are currently testing whether Merck's Ervebo, which targets a different Ebola species, offers any cross-protection against the Bundibugyo strain. This multi-pronged research effort aims to provide immediate protective options while long-term solutions are finalized. The geographic proximity of Uganda to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo underscores the regional relevance of these trials.

Uganda Maintains Ebola-Free Status Amid Regional Crisis

Uganda shares a long and porous border with eastern DRC, making border health security a national priority. The country previously contained the virus after receiving imported cases earlier this year. It was declared Ebola-free in August, having recorded 20 cases, including two deaths. The launch of this trial reinforces Uganda's role as a regional leader in virology and public health preparedness. The Uganda Virus Research Institute continues to work closely with international partners to ensure rigorous data collection. This collaboration with Moderna and funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations demonstrates a unified global approach to combating rare but lethal strains.