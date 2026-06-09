Uganda Closes Border with DRC Over Ebola Fears, Traders Face Heavy Losses

In a bid to contain the spread of Ebola, Uganda has shut its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, leaving traders with perishable goods stranded and facing significant financial losses.

Uganda has closed its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a drastic move to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus, causing severe disruptions to cross-border trade and leaving many traders with substantial losses.

The closure, announced on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Mpondwe border crossing, has stranded hundreds of cargo trucks loaded with perishable goods, including food and medicine, as authorities enforce strict health screenings and quarantine measures. Traders on both sides of the border are struggling to cope with the sudden halt in commerce, which has been a lifeline for local economies in the region.

Health workers have set up temporary clinics at the Mpondwe crossing, where they screen travelers for symptoms of Ebola, including fever, and educate the public on preventive measures. The Ugandan government stated that the border will remain closed until the risk of contagion diminishes, but no timeline has been provided. The World Health Organization has supported the decision, citing the need to contain the outbreak, which has already claimed several lives in the DRC.

However, critics argue that the closure will exacerbate economic hardships for communities that rely heavily on trade with the DRC. The impact on traders is immediate and severe. Many have invested heavily in goods that now cannot cross the border, leading to spoilage and financial ruin. Small-scale vendors, who make up a significant portion of the cross-border trade, are particularly vulnerable.

The Ugandan government has promised compensation for verified losses, but the process is expected to be slow and bureaucratic. Meanwhile, the DRC has called for a coordinated regional approach to combat Ebola without crippling trade, urging neighboring countries to keep borders open under strict health surveillance. As the situation unfolds, the balance between public health and economic stability remains precarious





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Uganda DRC Ebola Border Closure Trade Losses

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