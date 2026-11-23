Ufotable releases a new trailer and poster for its standalone Fate franchise film, premiering in Japanese theaters with Screen X support before North American release.

The animated film production studio Ufotable has begun a theatrical run in Japan with a new entry in the Fate franchise, utilizing fresh promotional materials to mark the occasion. This release features a new trailer and poster designed to showcase the movie as it expands into Screen X and other specialized viewing formats across the region. The project represents a significant moment for the studio as it capitalizes on the enduring popularity of the source material.

Standalone Narrative Before Canon Events

The film serves as a prequel to the events of any previously seen projects within the broader universe, establishing a timeline that precedes existing storylines. By setting the narrative before these known events, the story aims to function as an accessible entry point for viewers unfamiliar with Nasu's prior works. Even without experience in the franchise, the film is positioned as a suitable standalone experience that does not require prior homework to enjoy.

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Creative Team and Voice Talent Details

Directed by Masashi Takeuchi and produced by the animation studio Ufotable, the project features character designs by Moe Tsuzuki and editing by Manabu Kamino. The musical score is composed by Hideyuki Fukasawa, and the theme song is titled Yoru to Ao, performed by the musical group supercell. The Japanese voice cast from the original light novel release is set to reprise their roles, including Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujuro Shizuki.

Upcoming North American Distribution Plans

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced plans to release the new film in North America, ensuring the story reaches fans outside of Japan. Both Japanese and English dubbed audio releases are confirmed for the theatrical run, though the specific English voice cast has not yet been revealed as of this time. The original movie made its debut in Japan this past weekend, and the international release is scheduled to follow shortly thereafter.

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Franchise Connections and Viewing Experience

Fans familiar with TYPE-MOON projects will recognize various elements that ring bells from the wider franchise, which has included previous anime adaptations of various story arcs. While the impact of these references will be bigger for experienced viewers, the lack of direct ties to other works allows new audiences to jump in without confusion. The film joins a series of projects that have received anime adaptations, maintaining the high production values associated with Ufotable's previous outputs.

Theatrical Expansion and Format Innovations

The studio is taking over theaters in Japan with this new release, going all out to celebrate the occasion with enhanced viewing options. The expansion to Screen X allows for a more immersive cinematic experience by utilizing the side walls of the theater for additional visual content. This strategic move highlights the studio's commitment to maximizing the theatrical impact of their latest feature film adaptation.