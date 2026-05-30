UFOs: The Overwhelming Evidence for Alien Technology and Government Cover-ups

A barrister and King's Counsel presents shocking evidence proving that UAPs are real alien technology, with global powers competing to reverse-engineer these craft.

The notion that governments possess crashed alien spacecraft seems preposterous to most people. Yet, an overwhelming body of evidence suggests such craft have been recovered, along with non-human intelligence (NHI) remains.

For over fifty years, I have investigated this phenomenon, applying the same rigorous analysis I use as a barrister and King's Counsel. My new book, 'Not For Disclosure', distills this research, presenting only what I deem honest and reliable. The evidence is so compelling that I am convinced beyond any doubt that Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) are real and represent alien technology.

This is not a fringe belief; it is supported by a growing number of credible witnesses and declassified documents. The implications are profound: these crafts exhibit capabilities like anti-gravity and free energy, challenging our fundamental understanding of physics. Global powers, including the US, China, and Russia, are locked in a secret competition to reverse-engineer these technologies. My journey began as a teenager after a television report about a flying saucer following a passenger plane.

This sparked a lifelong quest. I served on the editorial board of 'Flying Saucer Review', and even Buckingham Palace requested copies for Prince Philip, a highly experienced pilot who followed the subject quietly. He had witnesses interviewed at the Palace, indicating high-level interest. In July 2023, the topic exploded into mainstream awareness when former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified under oath before Congress.

He declared the US possesses multiple crashed NHI craft, in double digits. Senator Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, asked rhetorically whether these serious, highly cleared individuals would fabricate such claims. Grusch's testimony was corroborated by other witnesses, including Lance Corporal Jonathan Weygandt, a US Marine who secured a crash site in Peru in 1997. He described a huge teardrop-shaped craft embedded in a cliff, dripping a syrup-like liquid.

The craft was clearly not of human origin, and his unit was ordered to guard it. Such accounts are not isolated; they form part of a larger pattern. The US government has a long history of denying and ridiculing this subject, a deliberate policy to suppress public awareness.

However, the veil is lifting. The stigma is fading as more whistleblowers come forward. The implications are enormous: if these technologies were harnessed, they could revolutionize energy, transportation, and space travel. My legal reputation has opened doors that other researchers could not access, allowing me to gather sensitive information from trusted sources.

I have discarded dubious material, focusing only on what can be credibly presented. The evidence is not just anecdotal; it includes physical traces, radar data, and testimony under oath. The only rational conclusion is that non-human intelligences are interacting with our world, and governments are actively studying their technology. This is not a matter of belief but of evidence.

My goal is to inform a wider debate without stigma, so that society can grapple with the truth. The cat is out of the bag. With congressional hearings and increasing media coverage, the public is finally waking up to the reality of UAPs. The question is no longer whether they exist, but what their presence means for humanity.

The competition to reverse-engineer these crafts is a new kind of arms race, with profound geopolitical implications. My book provides a comprehensive overview of the evidence, from historical cases to modern disclosures. It is time for an honest conversation, free from ridicule and secrecy. The truth is here, and it is more extraordinary than fiction





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UFO UAP Alien Technology Government Cover-Up David Grusch

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