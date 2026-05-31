UFO Whistleblower and the Mysterious Deaths: Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Kilgallen

Former US Air Force officer David Grusch testified about UFO cover-ups, leading to investigations into the deaths of Marilyn Monroe and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen, who may have been silenced for knowing too much about extraterrestrial secrets.

Former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified before the US Congress in July 2023 regarding the existence of UFO s, also referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UAPs.

During his testimony, a particularly chilling question was posed: whether he knew of individuals who had been harmed, injured, or even murdered as part of efforts to conceal secret programs involving extraterrestrial technology. Grusch responded affirmatively, stating that he personally knew of such cases. This revelation sent shockwaves through the congressional chamber and ignited renewed public interest in the cover-up of UAP-related information.

Over decades of research into UAPs and government programs aimed at recovering crashed alien spacecraft while hiding their existence, I have encountered individuals who believed their lives were at risk for speaking out about what they knew. I have also spoken with two former special forces personnel in the United States who claimed that colleagues were ordered to kill because of a perceived fear that the target was about to reveal highly classified information connected to a UAP program.

As a barrister and King's Counsel, my entire career has been dedicated to evaluating evidence in complex cases. I have applied the same rigorous standards to these investigations. These inquiries have led me to an astonishing but unavoidable conclusion: in order to protect secrets about UAPs and extraterrestrial technology, agents of the US security services or their private defense contractors have been willing to resort to physical threats and even murder.

One of the most famous Hollywood actresses, Marilyn Monroe, and even her former lover, a US president, may have been victims of such actions. Marilyn Monroe died in her Los Angeles apartment on August 4, 1962. She was discovered naked in bed, holding the telephone, by her housekeeper. Empty medicine bottles were scattered on the floor.

The toxicology report indicated acute barbiturate poisoning from doses of chloral hydrate and Nembutal, the brand name for pentobarbitone, which were several times above the lethal limit. However, there was no trace of pills in her stomach or duodenum; the barbiturates were present only in the blood and liver. This suggests the drugs were injected or administered as an enema rather than taken orally. Despite this evidence, the deputy coroner of Los Angeles County classified her death as probable suicide.

Her friend Dorothy Kilgallen, a showbusiness journalist and TV personality, immediately expressed skepticism. In her syndicated gossip column, The Voice Of Broadway, she wrote: The real story hasnt been told, not by a long shot. Kilgallen was a friend of President John F. Kennedy and became part of Marilyn's inner circle after they met in 1960 during the filming of Let's Make Love. She had a long-standing interest in UAPs.

In February 1954, she revealed to her readers that flying saucers were considered so vital that they would be the subject of a special hush-hush meeting of world military heads the following summer. In May 1955, she published a dispatch based on information from a British official of Cabinet rank. This official told her that UK scientists and airmen were examining the wreckage of a mysterious flying ship and were convinced that flying saucers from another planet were real.

Her source claimed the saucers were staffed by small men probably under four feet tall and that the British government was withholding an official report on the examination at that time to avoid frightening the public. The source and the crash site have never been identified. Kilgallen's interest in UFOs is relevant to Monroe's death because of a document containing details of two of her phone conversations intercepted by the CIA.

This document was leaked by two separate CIA sources, although during a later FBI review, the CIA claimed the control stamps were not typical of the period. The document is dated August 3, 1962, one day before Marilyn's death. Just below the date is the reference Moon Dust. Moon Dust was a covert project run by the US Air Force to recover foreign space vehicles or debris, including any crashed UFO.

The report covered two conversations connected by their subject matter. The first was between Kilgallen and her friend Howard Rothberg, the agent for actor Mel Brooks and others. The content of these conversations remains classified, but their existence suggests that Kilgallen may have been probing into sensitive UAP information that could have led to her being targeted, along with Marilyn Monroe, who may have known more than she revealed. The implications of these connections are profound.

If the US government or its contractors were willing to silence individuals to protect the secrecy of UAP programs, the deaths of Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Kilgallen could be part of a larger pattern of suppression. The evidence, while circumstantial, points to a disturbing possibility that the truth about extraterrestrial technology has been hidden at great cost.

This investigation continues to uncover links between UAP secrecy and high-profile casualties, raising questions about the lengths to which authorities will go to maintain control over information that could change humanity's understanding of its place in the universe





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