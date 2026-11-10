UFO Sighting Over Alaska Military Base Reported by Anchorage Photographer

A UFO sighting reported by Sara Jane Osborn describes a jellyfish-like object hovering near an Alaska military base before vanishing in minutes.

Sara Jane Osborn, an Anchorage resident, says she filmed a giant, jellyfish-like object hovering in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), a US military base in Alaska, before it disappeared within minutes. Osborn told the Daily Mail that she was photographing a rainbow in Anchorage when a dark object emerged above distant trees. The encounter took place on June 15 at around 10.13pm, while the evening sky was still bright.

The sighting drew attention because JBER hosts F-22 Raptor fighters and supports air defense, surveillance and military airlift operations. Osborn said she believed the object was located near the base, although the distance and exact position were not confirmed.

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How the Object Appeared and Moved Over JBER

Osborn described the object as hovering and turning from side to side, with dangling appendages that moved independently of one another. She estimated that it was visible for about three minutes before vanishing almost as abruptly as it appeared.

Osborn said the object's size puzzled her and her husband, Pete. A small aircraft they spotted during the same outing looked tiny by comparison, which made the object appear far larger than expected.

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Osborn said the object's movements did not match those of a kite. She described trees moving in a light breeze and said it was 'not a big enough breeze for a kite'. She also said the object's 'black and silver' appearance differed from the 'bright colors' of the kites she was used to seeing in Anchorage.

Witness Account and the Search for an Explanation

Osborn and her husband Pete had traveled to Anchorage on business from the Valley, where they now live after spending years in the city. While driving along Sixth Avenue, Osborn became absorbed in a rainbow and began photographing it through the open car window.

Pete pulled into an empty downtown parking lot so that Osborn could capture the view without passing vehicles or traffic lights in the frame. Osborn first dismissed the shape she noticed as an insect, saying, 'I was annoyed, because I was like, is that a mosquito?'

When Osborn looked beyond her phone screen, she realized the shape needed a closer look. She asked Pete whether he could see it, took several photographs and began recording. Osborn said she had more than a brief video, with multiple still images taken within milliseconds of each other.

After the sighting, the couple searched for an explanation. They went toward a nearby park, hoping to find someone packing away a kite. Osborn said there was 'nobody taking down a kite' and that people would have been there if a kite had been flown.

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Osborn also questioned whether the nearby park could accommodate something so large. 'It's a very small park. You can't operate a large kite from that park,' she said. She added that 'only God and the government' would know what it was.

Unanswered Questions About the Anchorage Sighting

Osborn said the search afterward failed to uncover a kite, its operator or any other explanation for what the couple had witnessed. The couple drove toward Arctic Valley, where they could look across the wooded landscape, and searched for about 30 minutes.

By the time they searched, the object had disappeared. The couple believed it had been above forested land associated with JBER, but Osborn said, 'But it's just forest over there.'

Pete estimated that the object could have been within about three miles of their position. That distance was not confirmed, and no official statement from JBER about the sighting is included in the source reporting.

Osborn questioned why something that appeared so large would remain airborne for only a few minutes. 'Because if there was a kite there, why would you only fly it for, like, three minutes?' she asked, underscoring the couple's unresolved questions about the sighting.