Scott C Waring alleges NASA images from Perseverance and Curiosity rovers reveal doorways and statues on Mars. Experts cite pareidolia as the scientific explanation for these rock formations.

UFO researcher Scott C Waring has reignited controversy by alleging that high-resolution images captured by NASA's Perseverance rover contain definitive proof of an ancient alien civilization on Mars. Waring, the founder of the website UFO Sightings Daily, argues that geological features documented in 2022 are not natural formations but rather remnants of intelligent extraterrestrial structures. His claims focus on a rocky outcrop named Alagnak located within the ancient river delta of Jezero Crater, a primary site for NASA's search for signs of past life.

Alleged Structures In Jezero Crater

The core of Waring's argument centers on a panorama taken by the Perseverance rover that depicts a seven-foot-tall doorway leading into what he describes as an adobe-like house situated atop a hill. He asserts that this structure contains a rectangular opening at its front and is accompanied by other suspicious objects. Waring claims to have identified a fallen green-blue statue resembling an alien god, noting that its unique coloring does not match the surrounding terrain. Additionally, he points to scattered items he identifies as tools, bones, and sculptures across the landscape. Waring contends that the convergence of these elements suggests more than coincidence, stating that finding a dozen signs of intelligent life is a distinct phenomenon compared to isolated anomalies.

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Recurring Doorway Claims and Curiosity Data

These accusations are not isolated to the Perseverance images. Waring has spent approximately a decade posting about bizarrely shaped rocks on the Red Planet, frequently citing the Curiosity rover's data as evidence. In October of last year, he highlighted a close-up of a jagged rock face that he believed contained an ancient gateway or portal. He described this feature as having a dark center, a tapered top, and uneven stone edges that mimicked the appearance of a doorway. In August, he shared another image from May 2022 taken by Curiosity, which displayed a dark, rectangular opening cut into a rocky hill. Waring measured this feature at approximately 6.6 feet tall and 3.3 feet wide, comparing its dimensions to a standard doorway in an Earth home. He has also previously identified what he called tiny doorways measuring 7 inches high and 5 inches wide within pyramid-shaped objects.

NASA Stance on Extraterrestrial Evidence

NASA has consistently maintained that it has found no evidence of extraterrestrial life, either current or past, on Mars. The space agency's scientific team attributes these supposed structures to natural geological processes and a psychological phenomenon known as pareidolia. This is the human tendency to perceive familiar patterns, such as faces or doors, within random stimuli like clouds or rock formations. NASA engineers and scientists emphasize that the features Waring highlights are consistent with natural erosion and sedimentary layering common in Martian craters. Jezero Crater was selected as a landing site because it once held a lake billions of years ago, making it a prime location for investigating ancient microbial life, not advanced civilizations.

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Scientific Skepticism and Lack of Scale

Experts and scientists point out significant methodological flaws in Waring's analysis, particularly regarding the lack of scale. Waring did not explain how he calculated the precise dimensions of the alleged doorway in the Curiosity images. Without knowing the exact distance between the rover and the rock face, or without identifying a nearby object of known size for comparison, it is impossible to reliably determine the actual dimensions of any feature. The apparent entrance could be significantly smaller or larger than the estimates provided by the UFO researcher. Furthermore, there is no evidence to support Waring's speculation that NASA conducted a secret investigation into these features without releasing the results to the public.

Future Implications for Public Engagement

Despite the lack of scientific validation, Waring continues to encourage readers to inspect the panoramas themselves. He questions why NASA does not report finding these specific objects and suggests that the space agency may be withholding information. These recurring claims keep public interest focused on specific geological details within Mars rover imagery. As NASA continues its mission to search for signs of ancient life, the juxtaposition of scientific rigor and speculative interpretation remains a persistent dynamic in space exploration discourse. The Perseverance and Curiosity rovers will continue to send back data, providing more opportunities for both scientific discovery and public speculation.