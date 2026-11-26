Scott C Waring argues that images from the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers reveal doorways and statues on Mars, challenging NASA's search for ancient microbial life.

UFO researcher Scott C Waring has reignited claims of extraterrestrial structures on Mars by analyzing high-resolution imagery captured by NASA space agencies. Waring, who operates the website UFO Sightings Daily, asserts that recent panoramic photographs reveal physical evidence of an ancient alien civilization hiding within the Martian landscape. His latest analysis focuses on data collected by the Perseverance rover, which he interprets as containing doorways, statues, and other artificial constructs that contradict the prevailing scientific narrative of a barren, geological world.

Alagnak Outcrop and Adobe-Like Structure Analysis

Waring's primary evidence centers on a 2022 panorama taken by the Perseverance rover within Jezero Crater, a location chosen by NASA for its potential to preserve signs of ancient microbial life. The rover's Mastcam-Z cameras documented a rocky outcrop designated as Alagnak, situated in an ancient river delta. While NASA scientists view this terrain as a geologically significant site for studying past water activity, Waring identifies a seven-foot-tall doorway leading into an adobe-like house atop a nearby hill. He points to a rectangular opening at the front of this formation as definitive proof of non-natural construction, arguing that the structure's design mimics earthly architectural styles found in arid regions.

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In addition to the alleged doorway, Waring claims to have spotted a fallen green-blue statue resembling an alien god within the same frame. He emphasizes that the statue's unusual coloring stands in stark contrast to the surrounding reddish-brown terrain, noting that the hue appears nowhere else in the photograph. Waring asserts that this unique coloration serves as a distinguishing marker of artificial origin, suggesting that the object was manufactured rather than formed through natural geological processes. He further claims that tools, bones, and sculptures are scattered across the landscape near the main structure, creating a cluster of artifacts that he believes cannot be explained by chance.

Repeated Claims of Gateways and Runes

This is not the first time Waring has identified such structures in NASA imagery, as he has spent approximately a decade sharing images of bizarrely shaped rocks that he interprets as remnants of a lost civilization. In October, he analyzed a photo captured by the Curiosity rover, highlighting a feature he described as an ancient gateway. He circled a tall, narrow doorway in the face of a jagged rock, noting its dark center, tapered top, and uneven stone edges as characteristics of a portal. Waring also claimed to have discovered ancient runes in the same photo, suggesting that written language or symbolic markings were present in the Martian soil.

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More recently, Waring pointed to a tiny doorway measuring about 7 inches high and 5 inches wide that appears to enter a pyramid-shaped object in another Curiosity image. He argues that the convergence of multiple distinct features-such as the alagnak doorway, the green-blue statue, and the pyramid entrance-strengthens his case for intelligent design. Waring wrote that while a single object might be dismissed as an unusual coincidence, finding a dozen signs of intelligent life represents something entirely different. He contends that the sheer volume of alleged artifacts necessitates a reevaluation of how NASA interprets its own data.

Dimensional Estimates and Scientific Skepticism

Waring's assertions rely heavily on his estimation of the dimensions of these alleged structures, a methodology that lacks the rigorous validation expected in planetary science. In August, he posted a photo snapped by the Curiosity rover in May 2022, claiming it showed an entrance approximately 6.6 feet tall and 3.3 feet wide, similar in size to a standard Earth home. However, he did not provide the mathematical basis for these calculations or explain how he accounted for perspective distortion in the two-dimensional image. Without precise distance measurements or a nearby object of known size to provide scale, the actual dimensions of the formation could be significantly smaller or larger than Waring's estimates suggest.

Furthermore, Waring questioned why the rover did not approach these features, speculating that NASA may have already investigated them without releasing the results publicly. He asked readers why the space agency does not report finding these things, implying a potential cover-up. NASA maintains that it has no evidence of extraterrestrial life and has yet to find any signs of current or past life on Mars. The agency's search focuses on chemical biosignatures and mineralogical evidence of past habitability, rather than searching for macroscopic structures or artifacts that resemble human architecture.

Geological Context of Jezero Crater

The landscape that Waring interprets as an ancient alien settlement is scientifically understood as a complex fluvial delta. Jezero Crater once held a lake billions of years ago, creating conditions that were potentially suitable for microbial life. The boulders and rocky outcrops seen in the mosaic labeled Sol 107 are the result of billions of years of erosion, wind abrasion, and sedimentary deposition. Geologists recognize that random rock formations often exhibit features that resemble human-made objects, a phenomenon known as pareidolia. This psychological tendency leads observers to see familiar shapes, such as faces or doorways, in random visual patterns.

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The Perseverance rover is equipped with advanced scientific instruments designed to drill for rock cores and analyze them for organic compounds. These instruments operate based on strict protocols focused on chemical and isotopic analysis rather than visual identification of structures. The presence of a rock formation that looks like a door does not imply that it was built by an intelligent entity, any more than a rock formation that looks like a face implies a face was intentionally carved. The scientific community continues to analyze the data from Mars with a focus on empirical evidence, leaving Waring's interpretations as speculative rather than factual.

Public Engagement and Ongoing Speculation

Waring's posts on UFO Sightings Daily encourage readers to inspect the panorama themselves, fostering a community of enthusiasts who actively search for extraterrestrial evidence. This approach democratizes the interpretation of scientific data, allowing the public to engage with raw imagery from space missions. However, it also raises questions about the boundaries between scientific inquiry and speculative fiction. The distinction between geological formations and artificial structures remains a critical challenge for planetary science, requiring rigorous validation through multiple lines of evidence.

As NASA continues its mission in Jezero Crater, the Perseverance rover will explore new areas of the delta and surrounding hills. Future images may reveal additional rock formations that could be subject to similar interpretations. The debate over whether Mars contains ancient alien civilizations will likely persist, fueled by the allure of the unknown and the ongoing public fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Until concrete evidence is discovered that defies natural explanation, the scientific consensus remains that the Red Planet is shaped by natural forces, not by the hands of lost civilizations.