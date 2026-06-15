UFO Fever: How Recent Films and Classics Shape the Alien Genre

A detailed look at the resurgence of UFO-themed cinema sparked by recent blockbusters and how classic sci-fi films like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The UFO Incident continue to influence the genre.

After years of making smaller movies that - let's be honest - didn't gross as much as they should have, the one-time king of the summer blockbuster reclaimed his throne last weekend with the release of a major new film.

The success of this film has spurred widespread interest in aliens in cinema, and specifically in sci-fi flicks depicting humans encountering UFOs. To cater to this renewed curiosity, a curated list highlights three great UFO movies you should watch if you liked the recent 'Disclosure Day' or simply have an interest in the subject. Steven Spielberg is making a return to the science fiction genre with his mysterious project 'Disclosure Day.

' The film stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor as two seemingly ordinary people who become central figures in the first direct communication between humanity and an alien race. Meanwhile, another recent cinematic take on UFOs comes from Jordan Peele's 'Nope.

' The story revolves around the Haywood ranch, where brother-and-sister owners OJ and Emerald believe a UFO is hovering high above after seeing something move in the night sky. They question why it is there and why it deposits random objects like coins, clothes, and even blood on the ground. Spurred by a mixture of curiosity and the prospect of financial gain, they decide to investigate with the help of a Fry's Electronics employee.

However, these visitors from another planet don't want their 'unidentified' status to change, and they'll do anything to stop OJ and Em from exposing them to the public. Peele injects his own distinct strain of horror amid all the Spielbergian awe, creating a stealthy and menacing UFO that acts less like a ship and more like a predator.

The great visual effects and direction make you believe that little green men in flying saucers could be the scariest things on Earth-and in the galaxy. Public belief in the existence of aliens is growing, with even government officials openly acknowledging the possibility of extraterrestrial life. But there have been individuals claiming close encounters for years, like Travis Walton.

Walton's story shares elements with stereotypical alien abduction narratives: a working-class man with a criminal record gets probed by extraterrestrials, and no one believes him. What sets Walton's account apart-and the movie based on it-is the vivid detail he provides about his abduction. When the film depicts his time with the aliens, it is legitimately terrifying. He is tethered by strange devices, injected with weird substances, and subjected to all kinds of torture.

The filmmakers treat his account as a real-life horror story. Another classic UFO concept reimagined is 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

' The 1978 version updates the 1956 original with a more downbeat vibe. Parasitic spores from space land in San Francisco, rapidly growing into plant-like pods that, when placed near a sleeping human, reproduce an exact double and kill the original. These body snatchers gradually take over the city, leaving only a handful of survivors.

While the 1956 version ended on a hopeful note with the military stopping the invasion, the 1978 adaptation offers no such happy ending, as the military has already been compromised. The film presents a sense of the inevitable-humans can only stay away for so long, and as more become emotionless pod people, giving in to conformity seems easier than staying awake to fight a war that cannot be won.

This makes the '78 version so unsettling, especially in an era where people are addicted to their phones and doomscrolling social media; the alien invasion could have already happened without us even noticing





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UFO Movies Alien Films Sci-Fi Cinema Steven Spielberg Jordan Peele Invasion Of The Body Snatchers Travis Walton

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