UFO disclosure push with 46 classified videos potentially set to be released

Americans are eagerly awaiting the next wave of UFO files after officials promised a 'very soon' release. The materials, which are being actively processed for publication, potentially include 46 classified UFO videos requested by lawmakers earlier this year. Several of the clips were captured by fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, and drones operating in regions like the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, and the East China Sea. Lawmakers believe the footage could shed light on patterns of activity near sensitive military sites and help decide if the objects pose a potential national security threat.

Americans are waiting with bated breath for the next wave of UFO files as officials announced the release will be 'very soon.

' The materials, which are currently 'actively being processed,' for publication include 46 classified UFO videos requested by lawmakers earlier this year and could potentially include full military analysis reports, pilot testimony, and metadata detailing speed, trajectory, and movement patterns. Several clips were captured by fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, and drones operating in regions like the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, and the East China Sea.

Lawmakers said the footage could reveal patterns of activity near sensitive military sites and help determine whether the objects pose a potential national security threat





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Ufos 46 Classified Videos Pentagon President Donald Trump Investigative Journalist Jeremy Corbell

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