Six players with Seattle Seahawks connections were selected in the 2027 UFL Draft, including Chris Paul Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr., marking their next step in professional football.

The 2027 United Football League Draft concluded on Thursday with six former Seattle Seahawks players selected across the fifteen-round event, offering these athletes a fresh start in the new professional league. The group comprises individuals who previously spent time with the Seahawks during training camps, on practice squads, or as undrafted free agents, though not all had appeared in a regular-season game for the organization. Among the selected players is Chris Paul Jr., a fifth-round Los Angeles Rams selection, and Marvin Jones Jr., an undrafted free agent who recently parted ways with Seattle.

UFL Draft 2027 Selections Overview

The draft process provided a pathway for players with Seattle ties to join new teams in the UFL, with selections spanning multiple rounds. The six players chosen represent a mix of developmental prospects and experienced roster pieces who did not secure permanent spots in the NFL. Each candidate brought a unique history with the Seahawks, ranging from standout college performances to brief preseason appearances. The selection of these individuals highlights the league's interest in recruiting talent from established NFL pipelines.

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Chris Paul Jr. and Defensive Line Additions

Chris Paul Jr. arrives in the UFL with a notable background, having been selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at the 172nd overall pick. The former Ole Miss linebacker recorded 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2024, earning All-American recognition and becoming a Butkus Award finalist. Paul joined Seattle in 2026 and displayed significant potential during the preseason, particularly in a Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans where he recorded eight total tackles, six of which were solo, along with a tackle for loss. However, his time with the Seahawks ended abruptly when he was waived with an injury designation on August 27.

In addition to Paul, the defensive line received attention with the selection of Derrick Graham and Singleton. Derrick Graham, an offensive tackle from Tulane, originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in June 2026 before moving to Seattle, where he was signed on August 25 and released four days later without playing in a regular-season game. Singleton, an interior defensive lineman from Iowa State, spent time with the Seahawks during training camp and preseason after the 2025 NFL Draft. Although he showed flashes as a developmental option along the defensive front, he could not establish a permanent roster spot and has now found an opportunity in the UFL.

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Offensive Skill Players and Receivers

Marvin Jones Jr., a wide receiver, joined Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May 2026. He earned another opportunity on the practice squad in August but was released by the Seahawks on September 5. His selection in the UFL Draft offers him a chance to continue his career after not making the final roster. Jones had been involved with the team during the offseason and briefly returned to the practice squad, showcasing his experience in professional football environments.

Brenden Rice, the son of legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, was also selected in the draft. Rice began his professional journey after being chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games during his rookie season, primarily contributing on special teams, before ending the year on injured reserve. The Chargers released him in August 2025, and he subsequently spent time on the New England Patriots' practice squad. Rice was signed by the Seahawks to their practice squad on November 18, 2025, but was released on December 2 without appearing in a regular-season game for Seattle.

Other Notable Draft Picks and Career Trajectories

Several other players with Seattle connections were selected, each bringing distinct experiences from their time in the Pacific Northwest. Gaines, an Illinois State product, joined Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He made an immediate impression in his first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, helping preserve a 23-23 tie in the final seconds. Gaines continued to impress during training camp with his pass-rush ability and athleticism, eventually signing a future contract with Seattle in February 2026. Despite being given another opportunity, he could not secure a permanent roster spot before moving on.

Martinez, a running back, was selected by Seattle with the 223rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After a productive college career at Oregon State and Miami, where he finished with 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, he competed for a place in Seattle's running back room. Martinez was brought back to the practice squad after roster cuts but eventually left the organization, most recently joining the Green Bay Packers practice squad. His selection in the UFL Draft marks another chapter in a career defined by resilience and continuous competition for roster spots.