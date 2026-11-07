UFC Vegas 124: Odds, Results & Stream for Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker

Stay locked into MMAKO On SI's hub for the UFC Vegas 124 event tonight.

stays in Las Vegas Saturday night for a 14-fight card from the Apex, headlined by a critical five-round non-title heavyweight fight betweenBoth are known for their knockout power but bring similar skill sets, which should make for a high-octane clash as the heavyweight division remains a sticking point next Saturday whenOct 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Johnny Walker reacts after the fight against Mick Parkin during UFC 332 at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “I have to watch the rest of his fights to map things out a little, see what he does, but he has a good jab, a good overhand, and he’s fast. He has heavy hands; he’s a heavyweight, but he’s never fought a guy like me- someone who moves, kicks, throws knees, elbows, has wrestling, has jiu-jitsu.

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I hope he comes prepared because I have a lot of weapons and I’m going to use all of them,”The card features 14 fights, which can be streamed on Paramount+. The event can be seen beginning at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

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Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith , bantamweightPriscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milošević , bantamweightGabriel Lorenço vs. Thomas Petersen , heavyweightJose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov , featherweightMantas Kondratavičius vs. Andre Petroski , middleweightGame odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout.

A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.