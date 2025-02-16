UFC Vegas 102 Results: Cannonier Stops Rodrigues, Zalal Extends Win Streak

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 102, featuring a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues. Cannonier rallied to secure a fourth-round stoppage victory over Rodrigues, while Youssef Zalal continued his impressive run with a win against Calvin Katter in the co-main event.

The UFC returned to the UFC Apex tonight, and fight week doesn't end until the event's post-fight press conference goes down in Las Vegas, NV. UFC Vegas 102 was headlined by a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues . The unranked 'Robocop' entered the night as a favorite to extend his three-fight win streak, but Cannonier rallied from a difficult first five minutes to stop the Brazilian early in the fourth round.

The night's co-main event was a featherweight fight between perennial contender Calvin Katter and Youssef Zalal. The fight saw Zalal best 'The Boston Finisher' in a closely-contested affair, which marked Zalal's fourth-straight win since he rejoined the UFC last year. The main card also featured a first-round finish from Edmen Shahbazyan after Nazim Sadykhov defeated Ismael Bonfim via doctor's stoppage, and the night's prelims were highlighted by some impressive victories from Valter Walker, Gabriel Bonfim, and promotional debutant Jose Delgado.Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023





