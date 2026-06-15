UFC Star Posts Gross White House Bathroom Video at Trump’s Birthday Bash

Alessandro Costa shared a bit too much detail about the cringe White House event.

Brazilian fighter Alessandro Costa, who did not compete on Sunday but was in the corner supporting his friend Diego Lopes during his victory over Steve Garcia, felt it necessary to post an Instagram Story showing himself using a White House bathroom.

“São Sebastião, Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, and now a p--- in a White House bathroom,” Costa said in Portuguese, while helpfully showing what the facilities look like. “Unbelievable. ”Thankfully, this wasn’t the only way Costa chose to document Sunday’s UFC event, which just so happened to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

He shared a photo of himself, Lopes, and the rest of the team inside the Octagon with the White House in the background, along with the caption: “Mission accomplished. Thank you all for your support, we emerged victorious at the historic UFC Freedom 250 White House event. ” Costa also posted videos of Lopes making his walkout in front of the thousands of fans who flocked to Washington, D.C.

, to watch the bouts on screens near the Ellipse, close to the White House. The South Lawn of the White House was transformed to accommodate the enormous structure known as “The Claw,” as well as the Octagon fighting area. The embarrassing event also featured one of Trump’s cryptocurrency meme coins as a sponsor, while the president’s Truth Social platform sponsored one of the fights.

A sleepless Trump ignored the criticism in a 6:14 a.m. Truth Social post published hours after the event ended. The president wrote the message“The fighters were outstanding—Bo Nickal, Justin Gaethje, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, and Diego Lopes were all unbelievable! Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before,” Trump added.

“The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed! Congratulations to Dana White and his unbelievable UFC. One of the most exciting days in the History of our fabled White House! ”





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