Josh Hokit took to social media after his UFC heavyweight title fight at UFC 334.

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C. , USA; Josh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following the fight, Hokit took to social media in a series of tweets to explain why he believes he won, even though he ultimately lost by unanimous decision to Gane. Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane fights Josh Hokit in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

Also read Predicting UFC 337 Main & Co-Main Fights for 2027 Orlando Event

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "He completely poked my eye out 40 secs into the fight," Hokit began.

"I complained and got no help. I had every excuse to walk away and blow up the entire event. But I didn’t quit on you.

""He completely poked my eye out 40 secs into the fight. I complained and got no help. I had every excuse to walk away and blow up the entire event. But I didn’t quit on you.

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Hokit then claimed the judges didn't score the fight correctly, arguing that the first few rounds went his way.

"Judges score on effective striking and impact, not patting someone with light, non damaging touches," Hokit wrote. "Ciryl sprinted away from me for 3 straight rounds while I relentlessly stalked him down and landed the heavier shots. Volume that doesn’t hurt nobody isn't winning a fight. That's why my coaches thought I was winning going into the 5th and his coach told him he needed a knckout...

Lets not forget that.

""Round 1? Two judges say I didn't win this round? I slammed him hard to the canvas, dominated top position, and finished the frame raining heavy elbows from above," Hokit wrote.

"I dictated every inch of the Octagon, pushed an unrelenting pace, and forced him into survival mode. I also landed the heavier shots. I won that round. On top of not being able to see..

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Should have been a 10-8 or 9-9 if Marc gave a s*** about doing his job.

"Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane fights Josh Hokit in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Hokit added that the UFC would have taken no issue with a rematch had there been a draw, addressing what would have happened in the interim.

"Either way, I wouldn't have to be making my case right now. A draw would have made the rematch automatic," Hokit wrote.

"Look at the division...almost any fight you make with Ciryl right now is a recycled rematch anyway, whether it's Volkov or Alex ... I earned this. Don't punish me because I am not a b****. Let's make it right.

" The UFC has not addressed Hokit's comments, as the promotion appears interested in giving him different options for his next fight rather than running back a rematch between the two. ZAIN BANDO Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL.

His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.