Ilia Topuria Condemns Usman Nurmagomedov After Hotel Lobby Attack on Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi

UFC star Ilia Topuria has condemned Usman Nurmagomedov and his group after they ambushed and assaulted Merab Dvalishvili in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. Dvalishvili described being attacked from behind during an interview for the Real American Freestyle wrestling league.

UFC star Ilia Topuria has condemned Usman Nurmagomedov and the group that attacked Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi this week. The incident occurred in a hotel lobby where Dvalishvili was doing an interview for the Real American Freestyle wrestling league.

Dvalishvili was ambushed from behind before Nurmagomedov seemingly slapped him in the face, sparking an all-out brawl. Footage of the altercation went viral after Dvalishvili posted about it. Dvalishvili said in a video: Was doing an interview for RAF in hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend. Security was holding me.

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Dvalishvili Recounts Hotel Lobby Ambush

They kept kicking us when we were down like losers. He added: What kind of man does this bro? If you want to talk or fight, lets do like real way, bro. You guys came from f---ing between us, just two of us, like you guys was prepared, bro.

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What the f--k? Dvalishvili and his friend faced at least five other men in the wild scene. His friend added: From behind? Who does that?

You call yourself a man? Youre a little b--h. Dvalishvili continued: You guys are just sneaky guys. You guys not real men.

That shows your guys character. Shows you guys are not real men. What the f--k, guys? I'm fine guys.

All my friends and family, I'm f--king fine. I'm a fighter and this is nothing for me. But again, it shows what kind of people you guys are. Topuria weighed in on the matter and sounded off on Nurmagomedov and his group.

Topuria Condemns Attacking Group

He said: Usman has reportedly been detained, along with the cowards who were with him. And these are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards.

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I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now youve removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility arent words you preach. Theyre values you live by.

And youve shown none of them. There is history between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family. Dvalishvili previously beat Nurmagomedovs brother, Umar, by unanimous decision at UFC 311 in January 2025. That bout took home Fight of the Night honors.

History Between Rival Camps

Usman Nurmagomedov brought his perfect professional MMA record to 22-0. His brother Umar is currently one of the UFCs top-ranked bantamweight contenders. Umar rebounded from his first loss with back-to-back wins. Dvalishvili went on to defend his bantamweight title twice more before relinquishing the belt to Petr Yan at UFC 323.

The incident in Abu Dhabi came after longtime grudges and feuds between the two camps. Topuria was also upset in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 when he stepped into the cage to try and defend his lightweight belt for the first time against Justin Gaethje.

Prior to that setback, Topuria was a perfect 17-0 in his career and had gone on a 9-0 run in the UFC that included knockout victories over future UFC Hall of Famers Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in consecutive fights. Following the loss, there seems to be considerable interest in a potential grudge match with top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett.