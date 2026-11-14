UFC star and 21-year-old friend reportedly cleared to wrestle at RAF days after fending off hotel lobby ambush

Merab Dvalishvili will reportedly compete at RAF Abu Dhabi tonight on Fox Nation despite being ambushed in a hotel lobby earlier this week in a wild seven-on-two brawl.

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FAA's ground stop may cause more than 60 hours of 'ripple effects,' pilot warnsReal American Freestyle wrestler Colby Covington joins Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek on 'America Reports' to preview his highly anticipated championship match against Belal Muhammad at RAF 13 in South Florida. Covington discusses the matchup, his preparation and what fans can expect from the event. Merab Dvalishvili started his week getting ambushed in a hotel lobby, but he's still ending it Saturday night in the ring.

Also read Usman Nurmagomedov Ambushes Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi Hotel Lobby

"I’m pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi," RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein wrote in a statement. "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support. RAF confirmed via Instagram that Dvalishvili was"confirmed" for tonight's bout. Goodness gracious.

What a fight! What an attack. That's what we call an ambush in the business, folks. Just brutal stuff.

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Credit to Dvalishvili, who held his own — along with his buddy, 21-year-old Sabaa Lazishvili. That was the most impressive part. You expect the former UFC fighter to stand his ground, but his friend really stepped up to the plate here.

"My young friend, he’s only a 21-year-old wrestler from Georgia, and he was with me," Dvalishvili said via social media. "He fought both brothers, Usman and Umar. He said, ‘I’m moving to MMA if two guys can only do this to me. ’ And then he also fought the other guys.

"Oh my God. Security was holding me, and they were kicking and punching us. What the heck? Life is good, guys.

Everything is good. Everything is good.

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" Khabib Nurmagomedov before a bout between Merab Dvalishvili fights Umar Nurmagomedov during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. , on Jan. 18, 2025. Merab Dvalishvili fights Sean O'Malley in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. , on June 7, 2025.

Here's the real kicker: Lazishvili has now been ADDED to Saturday's RAF Abu Dhabi card at Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. The Georgian will actuallyAs for Nurmagomedov ... he's currently facing six months in prison after Wednesday's attack, and will also have to pay an $82,000 fine and be ordered to deportation following his prison term. Dvalishvili has since said he doesn't want to press charges.

Industry insiders believe Wednesday's attack stems from UFC 311 back in January 2025. Dvalishvili defended his bantamweight title via unanimous decision, and the two traded barbs ever since.