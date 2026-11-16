UFC Saudi Arabia Headliner Claims He Rejected Massive Bribe to Throw UFC Fight

One of the headliners for the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia card claims he turned down a significant bribe ahead of one of his early UFC fights.

One of the headliners for the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia card claims he turned down a significant bribe ahead of one of his early UFC fights.

, which took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured two title bouts at the top of the bill.in the co-main event, UFC 334 closed out with Ciryl Gane’s first successful heavyweight title defense against the formerly-undefeated Josh Hokit. The UFC hasn’t taken a week off in months, but the world’s leading MMA promotion will finally have a break during Thanksgiving weekend after Jiří Procházka and Najavo StirlingJiri Prochazka before the fight against Carlos Ulberg during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center.

Also read 3 Notable Nuggets Dana White Dropped After UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following that brief break, the UFC returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 5 for a UFC Fight Night card headlined byShara Magomedov Claims He Turned Down Massive Bribe to Throw UFC Fight Speaking ahead of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event, Magomedov made headlines this week by claiming that he was offered a significant amount of money to lose a fight with Michał Oleksiejczuk in 2024.

“I was offered ,” Magomedov told Makarena . “I had a fight in the UFC. I was offered one hundred million rubles to lose… Oleksiejczuk, I had that Polish opponent, they offered me one hundred million. But I refused, I did not want to.

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My career is more important to me than money. ”Magomedov was just under a year into his UFC career at the time of the Oleksiejczuk fight, which saw him collect his first “Fight of the Night” bonus after getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

The win over Oleksiejczuk was part of a 4-0 start to Magomedov’s UFC career that brought his professional record to 15-0, but that unbeaten run came to an end in 2025 when he dropped a decision to Michael “Venom” Page in a co-main event matchup.

“Bullet” rebounded with another “Fight of the Night”-winning victory over Marc-Andre Barrriault later that yearShara Magomedov has earned a number of post-fight bonuses in the UFC. | UFC Magomedov gets a significant step up in competition at UFC Saudi Arabia, as Adesanya is a two-time middleweight champion and one of the biggest UFC stars of the last 10 years.

Israel Adesanya enters the arena before the fight against Joe Pyfer during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthat began when he relinquished the middleweight belt in a sizeable upset against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.