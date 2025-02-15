UFC Returns to Apex with Adesanya vs. Strickland Headlining a Packed Card

ESPN's MMA experts break down the main event and other exciting matchups at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas with a stacked fight card headlined by a crucial middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya . This matchup pits two contrasting styles against each other, with Strickland known for his brawling approach and Adesanya for his technical striking and elusive movement. Strickerland, a fighter who thrives on aggression and pressure, will look to disrupt Adesanya's rhythm and force him into a slugfest.

However, Adesanya's superior striking IQ and defensive prowess present a significant challenge for Strickland.ESPN's MMA experts weigh in on the main event, analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of both fighters. They discuss Strickland's ability to generate power and pressure Adesanya, while also highlighting Adesanya's superior technical skills and ability to counter. The experts predict a close and exciting fight, with Adesanya ultimately prevailing due to his superior striking and experience. In addition to the main event, the card features several other intriguing matchups, including a clash between two rising prospects in the featherweight division. The fight between Rob Font and Dan Ige promises to be a fast-paced and entertaining spectacle. Font, known for his aggressive striking and durability, will look to assert his dominance against Ige, a crafty counter-striker with a solid grappling foundation.The experts predict a back-and-forth battle with Font's power and pressure ultimately proving too much for Ige. Another notable matchup pits former bantamweight champion Petr Yan against the young and hungry contender, Merab Dvalishvili. Yan, a skilled striker with a penchant for finishing fights, will look to reclaim his throne against Dvalishvili, a relentless wrestler with a knack for grinding out victories





