UFC Reportedly Books Top Prospects for Massive Fight on Israel Adesanya Card

The UFC has reportedly decided to match of a pair of its most highly-touted prospects for next month’s card in Saudi Arabia.

The UFC has reportedly decided to match of a pair of its most highly-touted prospects for next month’s card in Saudi Arabia. Scheduled to kick off the final month of the UFC’s 2026 calendar on December 6, the current expectation is that UFC Saudi Arabia will be headlined by aAdesanya heads into the event in uncharted territory, as he’s currently on a four-fight skid that began with an upset-loss to Sean Strickland andThe reported main event between Adesanya and Magomedov is currently doing a lot of the heavy lifting for UFC Saudi Arabia in terms of major name value, as the card’s co-main event will see Ion Cutelaba take on Magomed Tuchalov.

Ion Cutelaba before his fight against Philipe Lins during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreports that the UFC has also made the somewhat surprising decision to book a bantamweight matchup between Mahammadli Osmanli and Pavel Andrusca. A former Vendetta Fight Night bantamweight champion, Andrusca went 6-0 to starts his professional MMA career and defended his Vendetta belt twice before joining UAE Warriors last year.

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Pavel Andrusca reacts after defeating Nathaniel Wood during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After knocking out Daermisi Zhawupasi in his promotional debut, the Moldovan outdid himself in his second UAE Warriors outing in May when he only needed a little over two minutes to also knock out Gexipengchu. Nathaniel Wood fights Pavel Andrusca during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwas called in to make his UFC debut on short notice at UFC Paris and took a unanimous decision over Nathaniel Wood, who came into the matchup on a four-fight win streak. Nathaniel Wood fights Pavel Andrusca during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The victory brought Andrusca’s overall record to 9-0 with seven stoppages, and he’ll now be tasked with defeating another promising young bantamweight in Osmanli at UFC Saudi Arabia. Also a veteran of UAE Warriors, Osmanli joined the bantamweight cast offollowing his second round submission of the formerly-undefeated Bakhtovar Yunusov at UAE Warriors 65.

“The Ineffable” submitted both of his opponents on the show to set up a meeting with Ilimbek Akylbek in theHeavily-favored to get his hand raised and extend his lengthy winning run, Osmanli unfortunately ended up losing his UFC debut via disqualification after he landed an illegal knee on Akylbek just over two minutes into the fight. The UFC’s decision to book two of its most promising bantamweight prospects against one another so soon is certainly an interesting one, but the matchup between Andrusca and Osmanli does immediately become one of the biggest fights on UFC Saudi Arabia for hardcore fight fans.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed TuchalovLevan Chokheli vs. Islam DulatovMairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev