The UFC is in Qatar for its final event in November.

Procházka , the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, is fresh off a loss to Carlos Ulberg in their vacant title fight at UFC 327 in April but has managed to win two of his last three fights overall.

Procházka had a short-lived light heavyweight title run, highlighted by beating Brazil's Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win the title in June 2022. Procházka has fallen short a few times, including a UFC 303 rematch against then-champion Alex Pereira in June 2024.

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Meanwhile, Stirling has burst onto the scene in dominant fashion with six Octagon wins, including a huge résumé-boosting win against Jan Błachowicz in his last outing in August. Should Stirling win, he'll finish the year a perfect 4-0 after fighting only twice between the end of 2024 and Sept. 2025 reacts after the fight against Khalil Rountree Jr during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena.

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Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, live from Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega , lightweight: Aleksandre Topuria vs. Santiago Luna , bantamweightAmir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa , flyweightNikolas Motta vs. Dom Mar Fan , lightweightShoaib Yousaf vs. John Mitchell , lightweightIf you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.