UFC lightweight Nikolas Motta has shared the gruesome aftermath of his fight with Dom Mar Fan at UFC Qatar last weekend.

UFC lightweight Nikolas Motta has shared the gruesome aftermath of his fight with Dom Mar Fan at UFC Qatar last weekend. The result was tough for many fans to witness given Procházka’s considerable popularity, and the main card for UFC Qatar also sawBrian Ortega fights Diego Lopes during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect After the prelims opened with a brutal debut knockout from John Mitchell and follow-up finish from Diyar Nurgozhay, the third bout scheduled for UFC Qatar saw Motta step into the cage to take on Mar Fan in a lightweight contest. A small underdog heading into UFC Qatar, Motta was making his first appearance of the year after he was knocked out by Nazim Sadykhov last year in a “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap at UFC Baku.

Also read UFC Qatar Stuns: Ankalaev Accepts Stirling Callout After Prochazka KO Loss

The Brazilian did have some moments of success in Qatar, but after three rounds of action he’d sustained significant damage to his face and Mar Fan took a clear unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. Motta’s face already looked to be in rough shape immediately following the fight, and a few days after UFC Qatar the 33-year-old shared a"So do you wanna be a fighter? The first photo was taken just after midnight on Saturday.

I thought I’d be celebrating a victory, packing my bags, and getting on a plane to Brazil to see my family. Instead, I was dealing with a completely different reality. And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time things haven’t gone the way I planned.

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"“Iron” will certainly need to take some time off to recover before returning to the Octagon, and his next fight may be a pivotal one for his UFC career after suffering back-to-back losses.in 2020, Motta was knocked out by UFC legend Jim Miller in his promotional debut and initially went 1-2 with an additional No Contest across his first four UFC fights. The Brazilian did secure back-to-back wins in 2024 when he knocked out the previously-undefeated Tom Nolan and took a unanimous decision over Maheshate, but he’s now been knocked out in all but one of his UFC losses and could potentially exit the promotion if his losing run were to extend to three fights his next time out.

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.