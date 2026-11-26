The UFC-obsessed crowd is in for a treat this Thanksgiving.

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C. , USA; UFC president and chief executive officer Dana White looks on during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile it's unclear how many fights will take place during the live stream, it should make for an entertaining day of archived action amid all the NFL games and other happenings throughout the day. A dead giveaway is the thumbnail, which showcases a bloody war between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, where Gaethje came away victorious in June to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC Freedom 250.

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"There's two sides to this coin. If you look at, talk about going out the right way. But he looked incredible. And when you think about how much money is left on the table for him to make.