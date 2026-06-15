UFC President Dana White has called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner 'f***ing awesome', after he and others were evacuated from the gala. The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel. They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium.

Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America? Hokit, 28, shockingly declared on Sunday, June 14, in a post-fight interview with Sunday's event to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. took place on the front lawn of the White House.

President Donald Trump teased that the UFC arena placed on the White House lawn has the potential to become a permanent fixture. Many don't know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower was built in 1889 and was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World's Fair, Trump said in a TikTok. He cited concerns about the weather, saying he doesn't like the idea of fighting outside at all.

I just don't think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment, he said. It should be inside an air-conditioned arena, he added. UFC president and CEO Dana White called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner f***ing awesome, after he and others were evacuated from the gala. The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel.

They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium. The event, which was held to honor America's troops, was met with mixed reactions from the public.

Some people were in favor of the event, saying it was a great way to show support for the troops, while others were opposed, citing concerns about the high security and stress levels. The event was attended by several celebrities, including UFC fighters and politicians. Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died at the age of 25 after an accident on vacation. The cause of her death is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident has left many in the sports community in shock, and tributes have been pouring in for the young athlete. Jemma Stapleton was a talented sprinter who had a bright future ahead of her. She was known for her speed and agility, and had won several awards and accolades throughout her career. Her death is a tragic loss for the sports community, and she will be deeply missed.

The incident has also raised questions about the safety of athletes and the measures that need to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The sports community is still reeling from the news, and many are calling for greater support and resources to be made available to athletes to help them cope with the pressures of competition and to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future.

In a separate incident, UFC president and CEO Dana White called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner f***ing awesome, after he and others were evacuated from the gala. The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel. They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right?

You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium. The event, which was held to honor America's troops, was met with mixed reactions from the public. Some people were in favor of the event, saying it was a great way to show support for the troops, while others were opposed, citing concerns about the high security and stress levels.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including UFC fighters and politicians. Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died at the age of 25 after an accident on vacation. The cause of her death is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident has left many in the sports community in shock, and tributes have been pouring in for the young athlete.

Jemma Stapleton was a talented sprinter who had a bright future ahead of her. She was known for her speed and agility, and had won several awards and accolades throughout her career. Her death is a tragic loss for the sports community, and she will be deeply missed. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of athletes and the measures that need to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The sports community is still reeling from the news, and many are calling for greater support and resources to be made available to athletes to help them cope with the pressures of competition and to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future. UFC president and CEO Dana White called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner f***ing awesome, after he and others were evacuated from the gala.

The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel. They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium.

The event, which was held to honor America's troops, was met with mixed reactions from the public. Some people were in favor of the event, saying it was a great way to show support for the troops, while others were opposed, citing concerns about the high security and stress levels. The event was attended by several celebrities, including UFC fighters and politicians. Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died at the age of 25 after an accident on vacation.

The cause of her death is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident has left many in the sports community in shock, and tributes have been pouring in for the young athlete. Jemma Stapleton was a talented sprinter who had a bright future ahead of her. She was known for her speed and agility, and had won several awards and accolades throughout her career.

Her death is a tragic loss for the sports community, and she will be deeply missed. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of athletes and the measures that need to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The sports community is still reeling from the news, and many are calling for greater support and resources to be made available to athletes to help them cope with the pressures of competition and to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future. UFC president and CEO Dana White called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner f***ing awesome, after he and others were evacuated from the gala.

The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel. They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium.

The event, which was held to honor America's troops, was met with mixed reactions from the public. Some people were in favor of the event, saying it was a great way to show support for the troops, while others were opposed, citing concerns about the high security and stress levels. The event was attended by several celebrities, including UFC fighters and politicians. Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died at the age of 25 after an accident on vacation.

The cause of her death is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident has left many in the sports community in shock, and tributes have been pouring in for the young athlete. Jemma Stapleton was a talented sprinter who had a bright future ahead of her. She was known for her speed and agility, and had won several awards and accolades throughout her career.

Her death is a tragic loss for the sports community, and she will be deeply missed. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of athletes and the measures that need to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The sports community is still reeling from the news, and many are calling for greater support and resources to be made available to athletes to help them cope with the pressures of competition and to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future





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