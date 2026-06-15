UFC Makes History with Freedom 250 Event on White House South Lawn

The UFC held its Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn, featuring championship fights and a visit from President Trump. The event was a promotional success but faced minor controversies.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ) held its Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026, a historic first for the premier mixed martial arts organization.

The event was preceded by a UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse the day before, drawing thousands of enthusiasts. The fight card featured high-stakes bouts, including a main event where Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria to claim the lightweight championship. Gaethje's victory was particularly dramatic, resulting in a $825,000 bonus for both "Performance of the Night" and "Fight of the Night.

" President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the entire event, engaging with fighters and posing for photos in the ring. UFC President Dana White declared the event a success, emphasizing its unifying spirit and record-breaking viewership and merchandise sales. The evening included patriotic elements such as performances by the Marine Band and tributes to first responders and military personnel.

However, the event was not without controversy; UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was escorted from an Ellipse watch party, and heavyweight Josh Hokit made an "extraordinary and unfounded attack," details of which were not specified. White concluded by stating that while the White House event was a unique occurrence, the UFC's future remains rooted in traditional venues like Las Vegas, with International Fight Week and UFC 329, featuring Conor McGregor's return, on the horizon





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