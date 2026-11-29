Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev still remains in limbo regarding his next fight.

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Khamzat Chimaev fights Sean Strickland during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectjust how much he enjoys watching Chimaev compete and offered up an interesting idea for what may be next for him moving forward.

When Jon Jones spoke with Red Corner MMA in Thailand in January 2026, he said he believes Khamzat Chimaev could compete with the biggest names in the 205-pound division.

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“I think Khamzat could win at any weight," Jones said. “I think he’s big enough to compete with heavyweights… I think he’d do great against these guys like Pereira and Ankalaev and all these guys. ”Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Dricus Du Plessis Murphy fights Khamzat Chimaev during UFC 319 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A weight-class shift for Chimaev would certainly be intriguing.