UFC Legend Makes Case for Conor McGregor to Defeat Max Holloway at UFC 329

One of the most violent fighters in UFC history believes that Conor McGregor has a better chance of winning his return fight than some fans may think.

One of the most violent fighters in UFC history believes that Conor McGregor has a better chance of winning his return fight than some fans may think.

After countless starts, stops, and obstacles that included a UFC 303 booking against Michael Chandler that he was forced to withdraw from due to a broken toe, former two-division UFC titleholder McGregor is, who he defeated way back in 2013 immediately before Holloway went on a lengthy win streak that saw him carve out his own Hall of Fame-caliber legacy in the UFC.ahead of UFC 329, but legendary UFC knockout artist Matt Brown argues that the matchup isn’t quite as lopsided a booking as some fans may think. Conor McGregor poses with Max Holloway during the weigh-in for their UFC fight at TD Garden.

| Winslow Townson-Imagn Images.

“For one, it’s at 170 . Conor has good power at 170. Max is hittable, he’s certainly a hittable guy. Conor has a win over him in the past.

Max has been through the ringer – he’s got a lot of miles on those tires, man. So I can see where you can make that argument that it’s not the worst . ” Conor McGregor celebrates his win over Max Holloway after a UFC featherweight match at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images That featherweight meeting between the two men in 2013 saw McGregor take a unanimous decision over Holloway after injuring his knee during the fight.

That marked the first time the Irishman went the distance in the UFC, and he wouldn’t see the judges’ scorecards again until his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202.when “Blessed” tried to reclaim the featherweight belt from the undefeated star at UFC 308, which marked the first and only time Holloway has been stopped with strikes in 36 professional MMA fights. Max Holloway enters the Octagon before the fight against Charles Oliveira during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena.

| Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images To Brown’s point, the Hawaiian has also competed eight times since McGregor last stepped into the UFC Octagon and traded shots with some of the biggest names on the UFC roster during that period. That being said, Holloway rebounded from the Topuria lossConor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.

| Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images The last image fans have of “The Notorious” in the cage is him sitting on the canvas after a broken ankle ended his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264, and McGregor will try to finally move on from that result if he’s able to return to the Octagon and meet Holloway again at UFC 329. Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.





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