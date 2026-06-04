UFC Hosts Fight at White House, a Political Spectacle

The UFC hosts a fight at the White House, a political spectacle that showcases the visceral sport aligning with the Trump White House in a politicized culture war.

The most audacious media spectacle in recent memory was hatched on the floor of Madison Square Garden, less than two weeks after the 2024 presidential election.

On Nov. 16, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump walked into New York’s most famous arena to loud applause from a friendly crowd, as Kid Rock’s ‘American Bad Ass’ played. 309, and he was joined by Rock, Elon Musk, and incoming cabinet secretaries Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, among other dignitaries. But when he walked out, he did so alongside Dana White, the CEO of UFC.

Amid the fights, Trump took a moment to make a suggestion to White, a longtime personal friend dating back to the early days of UFC.

‘He leaned over to me and says, ‘we should do a fight at the White House,’’ White recalls in an interview with . ‘I said ‘yes, we should. ’ I didn’t know what he meant ... I was thinking maybe there’s some room that he’s thinking about where we’d have it.

He’s like, ‘no, we’re gonna do it outside on the South Lawn. ’ When initially mentioned the idea of putting on a UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House, I truly did not believe him. I thought he was kidding,” says Craig Borsari, the chief content officer of the UFC.

‘He’s funny, but he’s not a joke around kind of guy,” White says of Trump. ‘Literally, when he says something, consider it done. ’ And so that offhand suggestion will become a reality on June 14, when the MMA promotion hosts UFC Freedom 250 in a custom-built arena on the South Lawn of the White House, a made-for TV (or at least streaming) event, the likes of which has never been seen before, and probably never will be again.

A series of literal cage matches, set in front of one of the most famous buildings in the world, in front of an audience expected to include some of the most powerful people on earth, including political leaders, celebrities and global CEOs, with UFC parent company (led by CEO Ari Emanuel) betting on ‘Super Bowl-level’ media exposure, and a defining moment for the company’s nascent $7.7 billion deal with Paramount Skydance (led by CEO David Ellison). The UFC Freedom 250 event is nonetheless a gambit for everyone involved given its high-profile, and a costly bet by TKO, which is covering all the costs, from building the temporary arena and hospitality structures to replacing the grass after the event is over.

Aligning the visceral sport so directly with the Trump White House also puts the UFC in the middle of a politicized culture war at the exact moment it’ll have its highest exposure to the general public.

‘Losing money is never fun. I did that for quite a few years in the early days, but you have to jump on an opportunity like this, no matter what it costs you,’ says White. Mark Shapiro, the president and COO of TKO, told Wall Street analysts in February that the event will cost the company ‘upwards of $60 million,’ and that it ‘could move north.

’ TKO expects to lose about $30 million on UFC Freedom 250, even after securing high-profile sponsorship deals from the likes of Ram Trucks, Crypto dot com and Monster Energy.

‘I want to be clear about something: We will not profit from the White House event independently. We will not be making money on America’s 250th anniversary,’ Shapiro said.

‘This is an investment for the long term. This is about earned media. ’ ‘This is about sampling, new fans, casual viewers, a spectacle on a stage that will ultimately expand our audience, our viewership, and our success on Paramount+,’ he added.

‘We see this once-in-a-lifetime stage as a strategic investment to drive subscriber acquisition at Paramount+, massive audience sampling for the UFC overall, and Super Bowl-like earned media across the globe. ’ Paramount fully expects to capitalize on the moment, now six months into their seven-year deal.

Efrain Miron, head of content strategy and licensing for Paramount direct-to-consumer tells, ‘One of the things that’s been really cool about seeing this UFC audience show up — which again is not a monolith, but it’s the audience so far that has shown up — is that we have found that on average, the folks watching UFC on Paramount+ are 15 years younger than our average audience before UFC, so for us that’s a massive unlock. ’ ‘We also then observe what they are watching when they show up on the platform.

So far, some of those signals have been really interesting. You have a lot of crossover with the audience, so that’s been interesting for us.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC White House Fight Culture War Trump White House Political Spectacle Visceral Sport Media Exposure Paramount Skydance TKO Earned Media Paramount+ Sampling New Fans Casual Viewers Spectacle On A Stage Expanding Audience Viewership Success On Paramount+ Super Bowl-Level Media Exposure Paramount Direct-To-Consumer Efrain Miron Head Of Content Strategy And Licensing Paramount+ UFC Audience Average Audience 15 Years Younger Crossover With The Audience Signals Interesting Massive Unlock

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pentagon Bans Fat Troops From White House UFCService members who want tickets to the cage match on the South Lawn must meet the required waist-to-height ratio.

Read more »

How the White House lawn will be restored after UFC eventWhat happens to the White House lawn after the UFC event? Experts explain the $700K fix, from sod replacement to how quickly it will recover.

Read more »

Al Sharpton compares White House UFC fight night to 'fights for the slave masters'Rev. Al Sharpton accuses Trump of trying to return America to a more racist era, tying the White House UFC event to slavery and Andrew Jackson.

Read more »

UFC Fighter Criticizes Trump Over White House Fight CardBryce Mitchell, a UFC fighter, has spoken out against Donald Trump's plans to stage a cage-fighting card on the White House lawn, accusing the government of desecrating its role in society.

Read more »