Analysis of the UFC's limited history of hosting events during Thanksgiving weekend, citing the last occurrence in November 2020, and discussing potential future schedule changes as suggested by UFC President Dana White amidst the return of fan attendance and competition from other sports broadcasts.

at the beginning of this year) it has tended to avoid hosting fights on Thanksgiving weekend. So, that begs the question: has it ever happened, and will it happen again?

Only six UFC events have taken place during Thanksgiving weekend with the last event being held in Nov. 2020 when fans still didn't have access to live events during the global pandemic.

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"That's what I'm doing. If I test negative, then I will absolutely, positively be there. I'll keep testing every two days until I'm negative and then I'm going to get back to work ASAP.