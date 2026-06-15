UFC Freedom 250: Topuria-Gaethje Title Fight and Gane's Interim Heavyweight Crown Steal Show at White House

Live coverage from the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, featuring Ilia Topuria defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane knocking out Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight championship. Event details, fight analysis, and highlights.

The UFC Freedom 250 event delivered a historic night of mixed martial arts action, staged on the White House lawn under the watchful eye of former President Donald Trump , who celebrated his 80th birthday alongside a star-studded audience.

The main event featured an extraordinary clash between undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and the incredibly violent Justin Gaethje, a bout with profound implications for the division's legacy. Topuria entered the octagon with a perfect 17-0 professional record, nine victories inside the UFC, and wins over former champions Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. A triumph over Gaethje would consolidate his dominance and eliminate a major name from the era.

Gaethje, known for his relentless pressure and knockout power, faced questions about octagon rust after a year-long hiatus stemming from personal struggles, including splitting from the mother of his children. His aggressive, 'madman' style, while entertaining, presented a high-risk strategy against Topuria's precise striking. The fight itself promised a fascinating contrast in styles: Topuria's technical mastery versus Gaethje's brawling bravery.

In the co-main event, former two-division champion Alex Pereira moved up to heavyweight to challenge the supremely talented Ciryl Gane for the interim title. With champion Tom Aspinall sidelined by an eye injury, the heavyweight division was in limbo, making this interim title fight crucial. Pereira aimed to become the first fighter to hold UFC belts in three weight classes.

Gane, the French striker, showcased remarkable fluidity and reach advantage, outworking Pereira in the first round with sharp leg kicks and hand speed. The bout built to a stunning conclusion as Gane unleashed a barrage of powerful punches, leaving Pereira wobbling. Referee Herb Dean intervened with Pereira still standing, stopping the fight to save him from further damage. Gane's sensational knockout victory set up a potential future unification bout with Aspinall.

Earlier in the night, 'Suga' Sean O'Malley delivered a vintage performance, securing a decisive win and celebrating with a rare walk-off salute before calling out Petr Yan for a rematch. The event also featured a promotional clip teasing Conor McGregor's return against Max Holloway next month, guaranteeing a blockbuster pay-per-view. Amidst the action, the unique venue prompted special attire for octagon girls, and the weather cooperated despite earlier forecasts of thunderstorms.

The UFC Freedom 250 successfully blended high-stakes competition with political spectacle, creating an unforgettable atmosphere at the nation's most iconic residence





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UFC Freedom 250 Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje White House Donald Trump Ciryl Gane Alex Pereira Interim Heavyweight Title Sean O'malley Conor Mcgregor

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