UFC Freedom 250: Live Coverage of Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Get the latest updates from the UFC Freedom 250 event, featuring Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje on the White House lawn. Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira also clash in the co-main event. Follow all the action and drama from the extraordinary event.

Follow all the action from Daily Mail Sport's live coverage of UFC Freedom 250 - an extraordinary event headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje on the White House lawn in front of Donald Trump and a star-studded crowd.

The clock ticks past midnight and it is turning into a late night for Donald Trump and his 80th birthday has technically ended now but the festivities continue with one last fight - the main event. And what a fight it is too.

Justin Gaethje, arguably the most entertaining fighter in UFC history, bidding to win his first title and finally get over the line against Spanish supremo Ilia Topuria, a genuine superstar who has battered everyone from pillar to post. Meanwhile, earlier in the night, Ciryl Gane just put it on Pereira and the two-weight champ had no answer. He hurt him so badly that referee Herb Dean had to jump in with Pereira still standing. It was the right call too.

Massive punch after massive punch connected and it was unbelievable that the Brazilian could still stand up. Incredible performance to claim the interim heavyweight title and it really sets up an Aspinall revenge mission if the Brit is in any state to come back soon. Ciryl Gane is so fluid for a man of his size and has the better of the exchanges, landing a number of inside leg kicks.

He's busier with the hands too and although the Brazilian finds a home with a flurry on the buzzer, the first belongs to the Frenchman. The heavyweight division is in a bit of limbo due to Tom Aspinall's long-term absence due to an eye injury suffered from a double poke by Gane in their fight.

Aspinall's plans and exact recovery status are currently unknown so the division is in a bit of limbo, meaning tonight's clash is for the interim title. Alex Pereira, the most fearsome striker in the UFC, makes the leap up to heavyweight tonight against Ciryl Gane. What a test this is for the Brazilian. He has already won two belts and has designs on securing an unprecedented third in the top division.

The Frenchman walks out with a medal of honour recipient and beats his chest on top of the White House steps. The UFC don't miss a trick and with all the eyeballs on this one, they drop in a brief clip of McGregor and Holloway going at it in an interview with Joe Rogan. The Irishman will make his long-awaited return to the octagon next month in a rematch with 'Blessed'.

Sean O'Malley is an absolute sniper and wins his fight by KO! The first round was a dud and the second started quietly before exploding into life with a sensational shot to stun Zahabi and another right after it sending him tumbling to the mat. O'Malley didn't follow it up and the referee also felt the fight was over, even though his challenger could possibly have recovered from the blow.

Still, a brilliant finish and no doubt a bonus heading to O'Malley's bank account. The worst round of the night from an entertainment perspective. O'Malley is the aggressor but for all his octagon control isn't throwing much at all. Zahabi is almost running away and refusing to engage.

Very cautious first round from both men and another one like that will have the military folk in the crowd getting restless. The thunderstorms seem to be holding off. Let's keep it that way for just two more fights





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UFC Freedom 250 Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje Ciryl Gane Alex Pereira Sean O'malley UFC MMA White House Donald Trump

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