The UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House are a spectacle that has been months in the making, but they have also been criticized for being a distraction from the president's declining health and mental sharpness.

The UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House are a spectacle that has been months in the making. The event, which features seven fights running past midnight, is a celebration of the president's 80th birthday and the nation's semiquincentennial anniversary .

The arena for the fights is a temporary structure under a spaceship-like metal arch, fitted with lighting, sound equipment, and large screens. Thousands of spectators will be in attendance, as well as top administration officials, Republican lawmakers, and 4,000-plus spectators. The event has been touted as one of the most entertaining nights in American history, but it has also been criticized for being a distraction from the president's declining health and mental sharpness.

The White House has pushed back against these claims, with Trump's former White House physician, Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, saying that the president's 'stamina, focus, and strength are exceptional and on display every day.

' However, polls have shown that less than half of U.S. adults think Trump has the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president. The event is also seen as a metaphor for the president's pugilistic political style, where he uses public events to distract from his presidency.

A classics professor at Cornell University likened it to the gladiatorial games of Imperial Rome, where combatants brutalized each other for public entertainment meant to bolster rulers' popularity and quell potential unrest. The weather is also a concern, with strong thunderstorms and heavy lightning disrupting Friday's Lincoln Memorial event, and a forecast of threatening weather for Sunday evening





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UFC Freedom 250 White House President Trump Birthday Celebration Semiquincentennial Anniversary Politics Distraction Health Concerns

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