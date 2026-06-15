UFC Freedom 250 Event Holds at White House South Lawn Despite Weather Concerns

The UFC Freedom 250 event took place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026, with a delayed start due to thunderstorm concerns. President Trump and UFC CEO Dana White made a grand entrance from the Oval Office, accompanied by music and a West Wing-style procession. The event featured performances by Zac Brown Band and the Blue Angels, and fighters were escorted by uniformed service members. Though weather forecasts were uncertain, Dana White stated the event would proceed despite rain or lightning.

UFC Freedom 250 went offSunday night on the South Lawn, pushing back the broadcast’s start time by 20 minutes amid concerns of thunderstorms in the area.

“We thought this thing would be called off for rain, but we’re good,” color commentator Joe Rogan said before the fights began at 8:53 p.m., with the backdrop of the White House in full view of the broadcast. Apropos for a unique event at one America’s most iconic locations, the broadcast leaned into pomp and circumstance from the jump.

President Trump and UFC CEO Dana White made their way toward the octagon from the Oval Office to the tune of “Liberty Fanfare” by composer John Williams, tracking their movements in a “West Wing” style trek through the White House. After the presentation of the colors, Trump and White were introduced on the lower balcony and eventually made their way cageside.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Zac Brown Band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with the Blue Angels performing a flyover at the conclusion.

“U-S-A” chants then broke out from the roughly 4,300 in attendance, composed mostly of military service members. Fighters walked to the Octagon flanked by uniformed service members, with American Steve Garcia first to make his way to the cage draped in the U.S. flag and sharing a hug with the servicemen who accompanied him.

Steve Garcia walks out of the White House for a featherweight bout against Diego Lopes during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. UFC Freedom 250 takes place on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. Though the event seemed too big to actually be “called off,” uncertainty due to the weather cast doubt about when the action might actually start.

At various times throughout the day, weather forecasts suggested anywhere from 50-50 odds to 100 percent certainty that thunderstorms would hit Washington. Lightning strikes were the only weather element White identified that could throw off plans to complete the event inside of about four hours.

“I don’t care if it snows, rains, whatever; we’re going,” White told reporters Tuesday. “And even lightning. You guys all played sports when you were growing up — whenever there was lightning, you’d sit the lightning out, and then when it was over, you played. That’s what we’ll do.

” U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Steve Garcia walks out of the White House for a featherweight bout against Diego Lopes during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. UFC Freedom 250 takes place on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington.





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