UFC Freedom 250 Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia Predictions, Picks & Odds

Steve Garcia is on the rise, and he’s ready to show Diego Lopes just what he’s made of in our UFC Freedom 250 picks, odds & expert predictions for Sunday, June 14.

Steve Garcia’s stock has been rising fast, and he gets the ultimate opportunity to prove he belongs at the top when he tests his mettle against Diego Lopes at UFC Freedom 250.

Photo By - Reuters Connect. Calvin Kattar fights Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena.is finally here, and the card kicks off with a featherweight tilt between No. 2-ranked Diego Lopes and rising star Steve Garcia. This is a big step up in competition for Steve Garcia on paper, who is ranked just No. 9 in the featherweight division despite picking up seven straight wins.

It’s also a step down for No. 2-ranked Diego Lopes, who is 1-2 over his last three bouts, with both losses coming in championship fights against Alexander Volkanovski. Garcia has emerged as one of the best knockout artists in the division with six KOs in his last seven fights, while boasting an impressive Expected Round Percentage of 70% and a significant strike differential of +3.27 per minute.

By comparison, Lopes comes in at just 45% and -0.73 in those respective categories. Lopes is clearly the more experienced fighter, but he’s shown a willingness to sit in the pocket and trade, and that’s exactly the type of fight that suits Garcia’s game. Garcia is playable at +120, but if the line creeps closer to +140 by fight night, you’re getting great value on a very live dog. Garcia hits hard and often, landing 5.39 significant strikes per minute.

Meanwhile, Lopes has shown that he’s more than willing to let loose and trade, as evidenced by his bloody back-and-forth KO win over Jean Silva at Noche UFC last year. The Brazilian has never been knocked out in the UFC, but he’s been through three brutal fights over the past year, and that might finally catch up to him. Lopes also has finishing upside of his own, especially if he can take Garcia into deep waters late in the fight.

: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. After writing a few pieces for the Varsity newspaper during his time at the University of Toronto, Chris Faria's career in sports truly began in 2019 when he attended the sports journalism program at Centennial College.

Since then, he’s covered virtually every sport under the sun, having written for several different outlets including Covers and the Canadian Olympic Committee. A lifelong hockey fan and player, Chris currently works full-time for the National Hockey League. Outside of hockey, he’s also an avid poker player and mixed martial arts fan, which is coincidentally his favorite sport to bet on – usually in the form of a parlay on bet365.

The main lesson he’s learned from years of betting is bankroll management:"Never bet more than you’re comfortable losing and never chase your losses.

"UFC Freedom 250 Odds & Early Picks: Topuria, Gaethje June 14 Headliners for White House Card





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