UFC Freedom 250 Betting Offer: Get $365 in Bonus Bets with New Sportsbook Promotion

A leading sportsbook has launched a new customer promotion for the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14. By depositing and wagering $10, new users receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of the initial bet's outcome. The offer is valid for 30 days after registration and must be claimed via the mobile app. Bonus bets expire after seven days and can be used across various markets. The promotion includes responsible gambling tools and resources.

A major sportsbook is offering an attractive welcome promotion ahead of the highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on June 14.

New customers can take advantage of a Bet $10, Get $365 bonus bets offer. To qualify, new bettors must create an account, deposit at least $10, and place a first bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater. The qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Once the initial bet settles, regardless of its outcome, the bettor receives $365 in bonus bets.

These bonus credits must be used within seven days of being issued and can be applied to a wide range of available betting markets. Any returns generated from wagers placed with the bonus bets are added to the user's withdrawable balance. The promotion is exclusive to new customers and carries standard processing times for withdrawals, typically up to five business days.

The offer is not tied to a specific promo code but must be claimed through the sportsbook's mobile app within 30 days of account registration. It provides an excellent opportunity to back favorites in the main event, such as Ilia Topuria in the lightweight title unification bout against Justin Gaethje, or to wager on co-main event action like Alex Pereira's interim heavyweight title fight.

To participate, users should download the app, register, make a qualifying deposit, locate the promotion in the app's dedicated section, and place their initial bet. The bonus bets expire quickly, so strategic planning for fight night is recommended. Bettors should also be aware that cashed-out bets, pushes, and no-action wagers do not fulfill the qualifying requirement.

Only the largest cumulative wager on a single selection within a specific market and fixture combination will count toward the settled bet condition, so it is advisable to place one clear qualifying wager. This structure encourages engagement with the UFC event while providing a risk-free second chance through the bonus bets. Responsible gambling tools are integrated into the platform, allowing users to set personal limits on deposits, spending, and session times. These features help maintain a healthy betting environment.

During sign-up, the legal betting age is clearly communicated, and educational resources are available for users to assess their gambling habits. A self-assessment test is offered to promote informed decision-making. The platform also provides a dedicated time-out feature, enabling users to restrict their access for defined periods. Additional support resources and helplines for problem gambling are prominently listed, including national and state-specific numbers for confidential assistance.

The promotion is part of a broader trend of competitive welcome offers among major sportsbooks, with other operators also rolling out their own UFC Freedom 250-related bonuses. This creates a dynamic market for new customers seeking to maximize value during marquee fight events. The combination of a straightforward qualifying process, valuable bonus credits, and integrated player protection measures characterizes the modern legal sports betting experience. The event itself, staged at a prestigious venue, adds to the allure of the promotion.

For many fans, this offer lowers the barrier to entry for betting on UFC's biggest cards. The structure of the bonus, where the initial bet is settled normally and the bonus bets are awarded separately, is common industry practice. It allows the sportsbook to attract new sign-ups while giving bettors substantial bonus funds to explore other markets. The short expiration period for the bonus bets incentivizes immediate use, driving further engagement with the platform's UFC offerings and other sports.

Overall, the promotion represents a significant incentive for fight fans to engage with legal sports betting during a landmark event





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