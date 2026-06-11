The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has given a sneak peek inside 'the claw,' the imposing stage set up ahead of a hIstoric battle this weekend on the White House South Lawn. The stage is adorned with a massive, larger-than-life red, white, and blue 'UFC FREEDOM 250' medallion, and it holds giant monitors that read 'UFC FREEDOM 250.' The venue is equipped with lighting, camera set-ups, and sound, though construction still appears to be underway as of Thursday. The top of the venue barely covers the outskirt seating, and it would hardly protect the match from bad weather. But no matter where one sits, one can get a clear view of the fighting stage that is set to host the main event on Sunday.

The UFC has given a sneak peek inside 'the claw,' the imposing stage set up ahead of a historic clash this weekend on the White Residence South Lawn.

Stepping out of the White House press corridors,one is greeted with a massive, larger-than-life red, white and blue 'UFC FREEDOM 250' medallion fitting of a Freedom 250 IndyCar race. Members of the press gather in front of the UFC FREEDOM 250 medallion in front of the main venue. They were adorned with white stars against blue up top, with red and white stripes toward the bottom. Each claw as well held giant monitors that read 'UFC FREEDOM 250.

' The awnings were equipped with lighting, camera set-ups, and sound, though construction still appeared to be underway as of Thursday. The top of the venue barely covered the outskirt seating, and though it predominantly covered the Octagon and the immediate rows of seats surrounding it,it would hardly protect the match from bad weather. Though no matter where one sits, one can get a clear view of the fighting stage that is set to host the main event on Sunday.

All the black chairs were alike in appearance and heavy cushioning, as many members of the press bounced themselves on them. The South Lawn green was as well protected with a black,felt-like material, carpeting the whole arena. From any angle, one can see a major Washington landmark, whether it be the Washington Monument or the White House. Lightweight fighter Michael Chandler poses with a member of the Japanese media.

Construction is still underway on Thursday, June 11, 2026,a few days before UFC Freedom 250 is set to take place on Sunday. From whatever angle one looks at the stage, one can see some semblance of Washington, whether it be the Washington Monument or the White Residence.

The global magnitude of President Donald Trump's UFC Freedom 250 event is undeniable — nearly every major language, from Portuguese to Japanese, could be heard during a press preview early Thursday morning. barring bad weather, and disappointing bouts or matches, this historic event will likEly be watched and remembered by many





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UFC FREEDOM 250 White House South Lawn Claw Red White And Blue Medallion Giant Monitors Lighting Camera Set-Ups And Sound Construction Outskirt Seating Bad Weather Protection Clear View Of The Fighting Stage Lightweight Fighter Michael Chandler Japanese Media Global Magnitude Major Languages Press Preview Historic Event

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