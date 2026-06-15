UFC fighter Josh Hokit used his post-fight interview at the White House to give new life to a long-debunked claim: That former first lady Michelle Obama is a man. All the supposed evidence to support that has been debunked.

Josh Hokit walks out for his heavyweight bout against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington.

This conspiracy theory has been thoroughly debunked. All of the supposed evidence — such as altered images of Michelle Obama and an unverified voter registration card — has not stood up to scrutiny. In the leadup to America’s 250th birthday, an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House became a platform for a long-debunked claim targeting a former first lady.used his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to amplify the claim that former first lady Michelle Obama isn’t a woman.

PolitiFact has fact-checked various versions of the claim that Obama is or was a man, dating back to 2020. There remains no evidence. Obama, born Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, was never a man.in a text message,"I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families.

"Image shows President Donald Trump asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social to pardon Tiger Woods following a DUI charge. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies “have forced American families to pay more than $1,700 each in tariff costs” since last year.

“If you live near one of these large data centers, your electricity bills over the last five years have gone up by as much as 267%. "Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt “got 0 out of 24,000 votes in a late night ballot drop. ”





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