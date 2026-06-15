UFC Fighter Hokit's Slur Against Michelle Obama Sparks Outrage; White House Evades Comment

During UFC Freedom 250, Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama 'a man.' White House sidestepped, while Sunny Hostin and others condemned the remark, and Joe Rogan criticized the White House event.

During UFC Freedom 250, a controversial remark by fighter Josh Hokit targeting former first lady Michelle Obama sparked widespread backlash. Hokit referred to Obama as 'a man' while celebrating his victory, prompting reactions from political figures, celebrities, and media personalities.

The incident occurred during the event held on June 13, 2025, which was notably attended by President Donald Trump. White House spokesman Steven Cheung, when asked about the comment on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper, declined to address it directly, instead praising Hokit's performance: 'He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.

' Cheung's evasion drew criticism, as many felt the White House should have condemned the remark. Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC's The View, delivered a powerful rebuke during the show's June 16 episode. Without repeating the slur, Hostin said: 'We won't dignify what was said by repeating it, but you should look it up.

I think the reason why it's important is because for a long time, Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel masculine, made to feel that they didn't have the femininity that a white woman would have. The crowd laughed at the statement and the president of the United States smirked and never addressed what was said.

That is beneath the dignity of the office of the president of the United States and it's beneath the dignity of the American people.

' Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View, also chimed in on social media: 'No insult can shrink a woman whose legacy is already larger than the people attacking her. #clockit' Meanwhile, UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to make its White House debut on the South Lawn later this month, but the event has lost the support of prominent UFC commentator Joe Rogan. During his podcast, Rogan expressed discomfort: 'The White House thing is odd. I don't like it.

' He further criticized the political alignment of the event. UFC President Dana White also weighed in, sending a text message to reporters: 'I understand that the Obamas are public figures but I'm completely against saying nasty and false things about people's families.

' The controversy has overshadowed the athletic achievements of the event, with many calling for accountability from both the White House and the UFC. As the backlash continues, Hokit has not issued a public apology, and the White House has not released a statement condemning the remark, leaving many to question the administration's commitment to respectful discourse.

The incident has reignited discussions about the treatment of Black women in public life and the responsibility of sports figures and political leaders to uphold standards of decency. Michelle Obama, who served as first lady from 2009 to 2017, has not publicly responded to the remark, but her legacy as an advocate for education, health, and military families remains unshaken.

The UFC, meanwhile, faces pressure to distance itself from the comment and address the culture of disrespect that allowed such a remark to go unchecked during a nationally televised event. As investigations into the matter continue, the sports world and political arena alike are grappling with the intersection of free speech, sportsmanship, and basic human dignity





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Josh Hokit Michelle Obama White House UFC Freedom 250 Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How UFC White House Card Compares To Biggest UFC Events EverWith UFC Freedom 250 set for Sunday night, the UFC will add another monumental chapter to its storied history.

Read more »

White House UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Shouts ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man’ in Post-Match InterviewAfter his fight during Sunday night's UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House lawn, Josh Hokit insulted former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Read more »

Josh Hokit rants ‘Michelle Obama is a man’ in bizarre UFC White House sceneJosh Hokit made made sure he went viral on Sunday night at the UFC White House card.

Read more »

Even UFC boss Dana White is 'completely against' Josh Hokit's ugly jab at Michelle ObamaUFC boss Dana White speaks out against Josh Hokit after the fighter propped up a false statement about former First Lady Michelle Obama during UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday.

Read more »