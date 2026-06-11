Workers continue building the stage for a future UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. The event is part of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding and is scheduled for the weekend with seven mixed martial arts matches on Sunday.

Workers continue building the stage for a future UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The event is part of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, and is scheduled for the weekend with seven mixed martial arts matches on Sunday.

The South Lawn has required a monumental effort from more than seven federal agencies, hundreds of staff working onsite daily, and at least $60 million. The cage, which surrounds the sometimes bloodied combatants and sits at the center of the constructed arena on the South Lawn, is expected to hold 4,000 spectators. Preparations start months in advance, working toward more intense weight cutting and diet alteration in the final week.

Fourteen athletes competing could be shaving as many as 20 pounds before weigh-ins. The installation began on May 20, and the Secret Service worked with the UFC to screen between 20 and 30 trucks of equipment and between 700 and 900 staff that came in daily for the installation. The event kicks off with a ceremonial weigh-in at the Ellipse on Saturday, followed by a concert by the country group, Zac Brown Band.

A UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest will be ongoing through the weekend, with interactive experiences, live shows, celebrity appearances, exclusive on-stage moments, meet and greets, live music, and interviews with the athletes. The bouts kick off Sunday night, and at the close, Trump is scheduled to fly to France for the G7 summit. Disassembly of the installations will begin the next day, and is expected to be entirely removed by June 23





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UFC Mixed Martial Arts White House South Lawn National Park Service Sporting Events Weight Cutting Diet Alteration Concerts Fan Fest Interactive Experiences Live Shows Celebrity Appearances Exclusive On-Stage Moments Meet And Greets Live Music Interviews With The Athletes Trump G7 Summit Disassembly Of The Installations June 23

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