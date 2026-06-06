UFC Fight Night predictions: Vegas 118 full card picks, best bets

See The Post’s UFC Fight Night predictions for Vegas 118 on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the UFC hosts a 12-fight card at the APEX center headlined by former middleweight champion Belel Muhammad. Most of these fights are coin flips to go the distance, with half the fights priced between -140 and +120 to do so.

His loss to Ian Machado Garry wasn’t a bad accounting by any means, but his loss to Jack Della Maddalena looks much worse now in hindsight. Gabriel Bonfim isn’t my favorite prospect by any means, but he’s 28 and a proactive grappler with solid striking. This fight could get dicey for Bonfim if it stretches into the later rounds, as Muhammad has some of the better cardio in the sport.

Bonfim is the bet at +106, but if this continues trending towards him at -110, this fight is a pass. Six years ago, Edmen Shahbazyan was one of the youngest fighters in the UFC and starred in a main event in his early 20s against Derek Brunson. Shahbazyan was undefeated fighting under the tutelage of Ronda Rousey, but five losses in seven fights severely hurt his stock. He’s won three straight bouts and two by knockout.

All of a sudden, he’s trending up to becoming the star the UFC dreamed he would be. This is a setup spot in a co-main event against Brendan Allen, who is more or less the gatekeeper of the UFC middleweight division. Shahbazyan is now training at Xtreme Couture, one of the best MMA camps, and he appears to be improving rapidly.

Allen isn’t going to be the better striker, and he’s not the most proactive pure wrestler, an archetype that has given Shahbazyan fits through his career. This might be a hot take, and even unpopular, but Shahbazyan at +170 is excellent value. I’ll take a stab at the underdog.

Bruno Silva vs. Edgar Chairez: Chairez by submission Why Trust New York Post Betting Erich Richter is a brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt but he has a black belt in MMA betting. During the football season he’s showcased massive profits at The Post in the player prop market the last two seasons. While constantly betting long shots, his return on investment is 30.15 percent since 2022.





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