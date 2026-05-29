UFC Fight Night Macau predictions: Full card picks, best bets for prelims, main

It’s been a long two weeks since the last UFC event, as the promotion returns this weekend to Macau, China.

Set your alarm clock; the action begins at 4 a.m. on Saturday. Before the break, we were absolutely rolling and dominating the betting cards with some crazy highlights, including a Jim Miller submission win at 13/1.

I was a big fan of Figueiredo when he was at flyweight, but his move up to bantamweight is much too big for him. Song will be fighting in his home country in his physical prime, boasting cardio and size advantages over a low-volume fighter like Figueiredo. Figueiredo is 1-3 in his last four and is 38 years old, well past his physical prime for the division.

Song has been to four straight decisions, but there is concern about Figueiredo’s willingness to throw in the towel if fatigue becomes a factor for him. For some older fighters, getting into the octagon becomes more about collecting a paycheck and not sustaining significant damage. It’s the “live to fight another day” mentality. It’s not too long ago that Pavlovich was looked at as a title contender in the UFC’s barren heavyweight division.

He hasn’t made too many fans with his poor performance against Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out, but this should be a get-right matchup for him Saturday. Pavlovich comes in as a massive -650 favorite against Teixeira, who has back-to-back underwhelming performances against Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. He beat Tuivasa, but who hasn’t? Tuivasa has lost seven straight fights and his best performance of late was against Teixeira.

There’s no reason to bet on the underdog here. He basically has to land multiple takedowns and grind out a decision, which I’m not betting on. Erich Richter is a brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt but he has a black belt in MMA betting. During the football season he’s showcased massive profits at The Post in the player prop market the last two seasons.

While constantly betting long shots, his return on investment is 30.15 percent since 2022.





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