UFC Fan Favorite Officially Announces MMA Retirement After 10-Year UFC Career

A 17-fight veteran of the UFC has officially announced his retirement from MMA for the second time following his recent loss.

A 17-fight veteran of the UFC has officially announced his retirement from MMA for the second time following his recent loss. , the UFC kicked off its June schedule last Saturday with a UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV..

Although the proceedings ended with three-straight decisions, the card featured seven finishes out of its first nine bouts. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 118 concluded with a flyweight matchup between Matt Schnell and Alessandro Costa, who was heavily favored to get his hand raised after stopping Stewart Nicoll in his previous outing in April. Costa ended up stopping Schnell with strikes just over halfway through the opening round, although “Danger” immediately protested the stoppage once the referee stepped in.

Taking to social media the day after the fight, Schnell announced that he was officially hanging up his gloves after suffering his second loss in a row. Schnell’s announcement actually marks the second time that he’s retired from MMA, as the 36-year-old previously left his gloves in the cage following a loss to Cody Durden in 2024 before he returned less than a year later.

Following a 10-2 amateur run and identical start to his professional MMA career, Schnell joined the cast ofin 2016 and defeated Matthew Rizzo before being submitted by Tim Elliott, who went on to win the season andMatt Schnell fights Jimmy Flick during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images “Danger” was still invited to join the UFC roster and was stopped in back-to-back fights before rebounding with four-straight wins.

That ended up being the best run of his UFC career, though he did go on to share the cage with, as well as title challengers Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. Alexandre Pantoja fights Matt Schnell during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena.

| Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images Schnell’s incredible comeback-win over Sumudaerji in 2022 likely stands out in the minds of most MMA fans as the defining moment of his UFC career, and his incredible toughness was always on display whenever he stepped into the cage. Matt Schnell fights Sumudaerji during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena.

| Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images The 34-year-old returned from his initial retirement to defeat Jimmy Flick in April of last year, and he ends his career after suffering back-to-back losses in the first round to Joseph Morales and Costa. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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