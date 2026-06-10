UFC Event at White House: Weather Concerns and Security Worries

the upcoming UFC event at the White House has raised concerns about weather and security. Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt said that while there is a chance of a shower or storm, temperatures aren't expected to be extremely high. Though, he noted that the event is being hosted outdoors,which could be a concern. The event features a total of seven matchups, including a headlining matchup between lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. The event also includes a UFC press conference and live entErtainment from the Zac Brown Band.

chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt said that while there is a chance of a shower or storm during the UFC event at the White House , temperatures are not expected to be extremely high.

He noted that the current forecast doesn't seem to call for any sweeping thunderstorms that would interfere with the fight. Shutt also noted that UFC fighters should be more concerned about heat exhaustion than thunderstorms, predicting there is only a 30% chance of a pop-up storm affecting the event. He added that Washington sometimes has microscale events, which are super small thunderstorms that can affect a 4-mile area.

Shutt expressed worries about the high level of security required to host the event, which will be broadcast on CBS and livestreamed on Paramount+, and the potential for hot and muggy weather. He also noted that the evEnt is being hosted outdoors, which could be a concern. The event kicks off Friday evening at the Lincoln Memorial, followed by a Saturday fan fest featuring dwell shows and celebrity meet-and-greets.

Sunday is the big fight day on the White House's South Lawn, featuring a total of seven matchups,including a headlining matchup between lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. The event also features a UFC press conference and live entertainment from the Zac Brown Band, who will perform the national anthem. Trump is expected to attend the event, along with other high-profile guests





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