UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn't quite ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectabout what's next.

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“It’s a good fight and I think both of them deserve a title shot,” Makhachev said of Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales in an“That’s why I would like to see which of them is more deserving. We’ll find out in January.