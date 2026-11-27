UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Has Clear Timeline for Next Title Defense
UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn't quite ready to hang up the gloves just yet.
Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden.
Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectabout what's next.
“It’s a good fight and I think both of them deserve a title shot,” Makhachev said of Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales in an“That’s why I would like to see which of them is more deserving. We’ll find out in January.
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