UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Gets Harsh Warning From Unlikely Ex-Champ
Although UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has held the title for over a year, it doesn't sit right with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev leaves the octagon after defeating Renato Moicano in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectWoodley has largely stayed out of the MMA spotlight since transitioning to boxing and RAF, splitting his first two matches. But Woodley has stayed in tune with what has transpired in the sport,In a nutshell, if it were up to Woodley, Makhavhev would be on the titleholder chopping block.
🚨Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants the UFC to strip Islam Makhachev of his title, arguing that a champion shouldn't be allowed to sit back and wait for opponents.
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