One of the UFC’s top light heavyweight contenders isn’t impressed by the current state of the division’s title picture.

One of the UFC’s top light heavyweight contenders isn’t impressed by the current state of the division’s title picture.

After Dan Hooker sent Brian Ortega into retirement and Kevin Vallejos bested former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, UFC Qatar closed out with a stunning highlightThe victory brought Stirling’s record to a perfect 12-0, and it also marked his second consecutive victory over a former UFC champion after he also knocked out Jan Błachowicz at UFC Belgrade earlier this year.after UFC Qatar, but so far the 29-year-old has been adamant that he has no desire to fight for the belt while his teammate Carlos Ulberg is still champion.a at UFC 327, the light heavyweight division is at a bit of a standstill until “Black Jag” is able to return andCarlos Ulberg reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, and online discussions around the issue encouraged City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman to recently release a video where he and both his light heavyweight stars shut down any chance of a future matchup.one of the more prominent voices to criticize Stirling’s stance immediately after UFC Qatar, and the update from Bareman also prompted a reaction from top light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa. Two bearded men acting like kids hiding behind their angry daddy.