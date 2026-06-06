UFC Cage Match at the White House: A Celebration of Trump's Birthday and Political Favor

The article discusses the upcoming UFC cage fight at the White House, which is being organized to celebrate President Donald Trump's birthday. It highlights the intense competition for VIP tickets and the growing trend of political events overshadowing national milestones.

When the Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts a cage fight at the White House next week, some 4,000 people will assemble around an octagon erected on the South Lawn to watch a series of bloody brawls in celebration of President Donald Trump ’s birthday.

In Washington, there’s been a monthslong frenzy over access to the June 14 event, with even the capital’s most powerful denizens frantically jockeying for a spot. The White House, I’m told, has fielded an onslaught of requests from top-dollar donors, lobbyists, and members of Congress clamoring for seats.

‘I’m hoping for a call-up,’ says the administration official, who was granted anonymity to lay bare his desperation. ‘I’ve certainly expressed interest. ’ There are few options at this point. I was weeks into my own desperate quest to obtain a ticket when a source close to the president said, as if it were obvious, that he will not be attending.

Representatives for Sandler, Leto, and Lopez say they won’t be either. Reps for the others did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The White House and UFC did not respond to requests for comment about the guest list. The caution speaks to a growing trend in Trump’s second term.

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, a monumental milestone in the nation’s history, the events scheduled to ring in the semiquincentennial are increasingly seen as tainted by the tawdriness, hyperpartisanship, and self-obsession that have been hallmarks of Trump’s political career. The UFC cage match is billed as a 250th event, but it looks more like a celebration of Trump than of country.

It is, after all, to be held on his birthday, funded by donors looking to curry favor with the administration, with a guest list curated by Trump himself and VIP tickets doled out to his allies.

‘The whole reason you look at something like this is that it’s very important to the president,’ says a source familiar with how companies are negotiating to fund the UFC fight and other 250th events. Firms with business before Trump’s government know the rules of the game: ‘There’s an expectation that everybody’s going to come in. ’—the superagent whose company TKO Group Holdings owns UFC—have 200 apiece.

Trump has been handpicking allies to attend with some help from chief of staff the president and COO of TKO, pegged at around $60 million in total. As the money flows in, there’s been a battle brewing behind the scenes over who will actually handle the festivities for America’s 250th anniversary, with America250 (the bipartisan group formed a decade ago to handle the proceedings) and Freedom 250 (Trump’s competing group established last year) both organizing celebrations—and raising money to do so.

But many of these events are struggling under the weight of Trump’s personal brand. A concert series on the National Mall, featuring a lineup of performers including a member of Milli Vanilli, this week after nearly all of the acts pulled out. Some explicitly cited Trump’s partisanship as the reason for their withdrawal. The president, as if trying to prove the point, said he would replace the concert series with a campaign rally.

In a series of posts in which he called the artists ‘Third Rate,’ Trump wrote: ‘We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain. ’ (He promised the rally would be ‘Wild,’ perhaps unwittingly echoing his 2021 tweet encouraging his supporters to descend on Washington for the protest that would end up becoming a riot at the US Capitol.

) Even some pro-Trump voices found the idea of a MAGA-fied 250 discomfiting





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UFC White House Ultimate Fighting Championship Cage Fight President Donald Trump Birthday Access Guest List VIP Tickets Donors Lobbyists Members Of Congress Interest Desperation Curry Favor Celebration Tainted Partisan Self-Obsession Political Career Semiquincentennial Bicentennial National Mall Milli Vanilli Partisan Self-Obsession Political Career Semiquincentennial Bicentennial Concert Series Performers Acts Withdrawal Campaign Rally Wild Riots US Capitol

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